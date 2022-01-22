Several episodes of the cleverly written and often hilarious satirical sitcom “The Simpsons” have been quite prescient. Many scenes in the long-running animated show have become reality over the years.

Last year, The Wrap identified 17 prophetic episodes of the parody show. Among the program’s “predictions” are Donald Trump’s presidency, Disney’s purchase of “21st Century Fox’s film and TV assets” and the 2020 invasion of the murder hornets in America.

It’s sometimes disconcerting when satire becomes reality. It’s especially disturbing to watch it occur inside the White House.

Unfortunately, for President Joe Biden, that’s precisely what’s happened.

In “The Simpson Movie,” released in 2007, the U.S. government has lost its credibility and enlists actor Tom Hanks to help restore it.

In the prophetic scene, the Simpsons are watching TV when a promo comes on.

Hanks is heard asking, “Are you tired of the same old Grand Canyon?”

A family is seen arriving at the Arizona landmark. The dad says, “Here we are kids. The Grand Canyon.”

The daughter replies, “It’s so old and boring. I want a new one, now!”

Will the Biden administration regain its credibility? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The actor then appears and says, “Hello. I’m Tom Hanks. The U.S. government has lost its credibility, so it’s borrowing some of mine.”

“Now, I’m pleased to tell you about the new Grand Canyon,” he says as an “artist’s simulation” depicts a large crater in the location of the Simpsons’ hometown of Springfield. “It’s nowhere near where anything is or ever was.

“This is Tom Hanks saying, if you’re gonna pick a government to trust, why not this one?”







Now, 15 years later, the Biden administration, which most definitely has lost its credibility, has engaged Hanks to help recover it.

The White House called upon him to narrate and appear in a video that seeks to cast a positive light on the disastrous first year of Biden’s presidency.







It isn’t a new role for Hanks: The liberal actor endorsed the Democrat, raised funds for his campaign and hosted a 90-minute special for Biden’s inauguration called “Celebrating America.”

According to Axios, the new video, which promotes “a recovering, resilient America,” was scheduled to “blanket the airwaves” on Thursday, “from breakfast to evening news to prime time.”

In a statement to Axios, President Biden’s Presidential Inaugural Committee, which produced the video, said, “In recognition of the President’s first year in office, the Biden-Harris Presidential Inaugural Committee believed it was important to celebrate the strength and perseverance of the American people in the face of extraordinary adversity, just as we did a year ago today.”

Oh my gosh it’s the Simpsons in real life. https://t.co/chbda7wwEB pic.twitter.com/S22auEvc3O — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 20, 2022

At the end of the video, Biden tells Americans, “I’ve never been more optimistic about America’s future.”

He’s not fooling anyone. He is corrupt and incompetent, and this video is Democratic propaganda.

As in the 2007 satirical depiction, the government under this president has lost the trust and the faith of the American people.

Unfortunately for Biden, it will take more than Hanks’ credibility to restore what he has destroyed.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation