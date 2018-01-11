Singer Seal Trashes Oprah’s Hypocritical Golden Globes Speech

British musician Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel — who is known professionally as Seal — slammed Oprah Winfrey on Wednesday for what he indicated is hypocrisy in her approach to sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

Winfrey received widespread acclaim for her victory speech as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille award Sunday during the Golden Globes. The media mogul and famed television host used much of her speech to address the flurry of sexual misconduct scandals that have recently rocked the entertainment industry.

But according to Samuel, Winfrey is in no position to talk.

The musician posted a pair of photos to Instagram showing Winfrey together with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is facing allegations from dozens of women that he sexually harassed, assaulted and even raped them.

In one of the photos, Winfrey is seen kissing Weinstein’s cheek.

“When you have been part of the problem for decades … But suddenly they all think you are the solution,” reads the all-caps text overlayed on the photos.

Samuel went even further in the post’s caption, indicating that Winfrey was aware of the rumors surrounding Harvey’s alleged wrongdoing, but remained friends with him anyway.

“Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad,” the musician wrote, while adding the hashtag “SanctimoniousHollywood.”

Samuel’s Instagram post echoed a trio of tweets posted earlier this week by actor James Woods, in which he also accused Winfrey of hypocrisy.

Winfrey, who starred in The Weinstein Company film “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” in 2013, is shown hanging on his shoulder in one picture posted by Woods.

Winfrey has been accused by at least one actress of being a Weinstein enabler.

As reported by The Western Journal, British actress Kadian Noble said Weinstein used Winfrey and actress Naomi Campbell to fool her into believing he would further her acting career.

Noble had met Weinstein in 2014 at a British Academy Film Awards after-party.

There, Weinstein allegedly introduced Noble to Winfrey and Campbell, before telling Noble that he had an interest in her acting ability.

Noble claimed to have been impressed by Weinstein after she witnessed Oprah “swinging off his arm.”

The actress recounted that instead of helping her career he only wanted to have sex with her.

On Monday, Juanita Broaddrick, who has long claimed that she was raped by former President Bill Clinton, also called Winfrey out.

“Hey @Oprah #GoldenGlobes,” said Broaddrick. “Funny I’ve never heard you mention my name. CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?Guess not. My rapist was/is your friend, Bill Clinton.”

Hey @Oprah #Goldenglobes. Funny I've never heard you mention my name. CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?Guess not. My rapist was/is your friend, Bill Clinton https://t.co/zBSPnrqRzk — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 8, 2018

In the wake of Winfrey’s Golden Globes speech, many have said she should run for president in 2020, but political support for her is hardly universal, even from within Hollywood.

Comedian and “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane took to Twitter on Tuesday to warn his followers that Winfrey’s “magnificent” oratory ability does not necessarily mean she would make a good president.

Oprah is beyond doubt a magnificent orator. But the idea of a reality show star running against a talk show host is troublingly dystopian. We don’t want to create a world where dedicated public service careers become undesirable and impractical in the face of raw celebrity. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) January 10, 2018

“Oprah is beyond doubt a magnificent orator,” MacFarlane wrote. “But the idea of a reality show star running against a talk show host is troublingly dystopian. We don’t want to create a world where dedicated public service careers become undesirable and impractical in the face of raw celebrity.”

