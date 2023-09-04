Former Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell died on Monday morning, a day after he was reported to have been put under hospice care.

CNN reported the 56-year-old died surrounded by his family and friends at his home in Boise, Idaho.

TMZ reported Sunday evening that Harwell had been placed in hospice care after he sought treatment for alcohol abuse.

Hours later, he was dead.

Harwell suffered from end-stage liver failure, according to the reports, and nothing could be done to help him.

TMZ reported the singer had struggled with alcohol abuse throughout his life.

Smash Mouth manager Robert Hayes issued a statement on Harwell’s death to CNN on Monday.

“Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle,” he said.

Are you a fan of Smash Mouth? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom,” Hayes added. “And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable.

“His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones.”

Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom.

Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the… pic.twitter.com/qZDliiIl30 — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) September 4, 2023

Harwell left the band in October 2021 following a viral video release that showed he appeared intoxicated.

In a statement provided to the New York Post at the time, a representative said the Smash Mouth frontman was retiring because of “long-term medical issues.”

“As of today, Steve will be retiring from Smash Mouth to focus on his physical and mental health,” the person said.

Harwell later issued his own statement.

“Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a rock star, performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream,” the singer said.

He added, “To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with.”

Harwell suffered from heart failure and other cardiovascular issues.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.