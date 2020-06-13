SECTIONS
News Sports
Print

Soccer Player Released Over Wife's 'Racist' Social Media Posts

×
By Erin Coates
Published June 13, 2020 at 8:29am
Print

The Los Angeles Galaxy released a midfielder from the team after the player’s wife shared what the organization called “racist and violent” posts on her personal social media.

The Major League Soccer team made the announcement on its Twitter account last week that it had “mutually agreed to part ways with midfielder Aleksander Katai.”

The Serbian soccer player’s wife, Tea Katai, had posted photos from protests that erupted after George Floyd died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest.

TRENDING: Video Captures Crazed BLM Protester Scream at Drivers, Things Get Scary for 1 Woman

One picture showed an New York City Police Department SUV, which would later drive into a crowd of protesters and knock people to the ground, facing the protesters, TheBlaze reported.

Tea Katai captioned the photo “Ma pobij govna bre!” — which translates to “Kill the s—s!”

A separate post, consisting of a picture of a shoe store being looted, was captioned: “Black Nikes Matter.”

She has since made her Instagram account private.

Do you think the team went too far in releasing this player?

The LA Galaxy condemned her posts as “racist and violent” in a statement on Twitter.

“The LA Galaxy stands firmly against racism of any kind, including that which suggests violence or seeks to demean the efforts of those in pursuit of racial equality,” the statement read.

“The LA Galaxy stands with communities of color, and especially the Black community, in the protests and fight against systemic racism, social inequality, bigotry and violence.”

RELATED: NFL Coach Announces He Will Kneel During the National Anthem

On his own Instagram account, Aleksander Katai also apologized for his wife’s posts and called them “unacceptable.”

“I am sorry for the pain these posts have caused the LA Galaxy family and all allies in the fight against racism,” he wrote.

The LA Galaxy ultimately reached a decision to buy out the remainder of Katai’s contract, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“We believe strongly that we’re a club that represents our staff, represents our players, represents our fans and our community,” team president Chris Klein told the Times.

“The decision, in that respect, was not a difficult one. We have to hold to those values. This is not a soccer decision.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Soccer Player Released Over Wife's 'Racist' Social Media Posts
Trump Takes the Gloves Off in Biden Blast: 'Joe's Not All There'
Company Takes Bold Pro-Police Stance in Inspirational New Video
Senators Introduce the 'Beat China Act'
Trump Preparing Executive Order That Flies in the Face of 'Defund the Police' Movement
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×