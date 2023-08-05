Share
News
Police officers set off a smoke bomb in order to disperse a mob on Friday in New York's Union Square.
Police officers set off a smoke bomb in order to disperse a mob on Friday in New York's Union Square. (Mary Altaffer / AP)

Social Media Star Faces Serious Charges After Post Sparks NYC Riot

 By The Associated Press  August 5, 2023 at 10:40am
Share

Social media influencer Kai Cenat is facing charges of inciting a riot and promoting an unlawful gathering in New York City after the online streamer drew thousands of his followers, many of them teenagers, with promises of giving away electronics, including a new PlayStation.

The event produced mayhem, with dozens of people arrested — some jumping on vehicles, hurling bottles and throwing punches.

Cenat was released early Saturday from police custody after being issued a desk appearance ticket, which is issued by police to require a suspect to appear in court to answer charges.

A police spokesperson said he is to appear in court on Aug. 18.

“Our children cannot be raised by social media,” Mayor Eric Adams said Saturday during a news briefing on an unrelated crime.

Trending:
Al Sharpton Tries Shaming Trump by Comparing Him to Founding Fathers, Gets an Instant History Lesson

Police said they arrested 65 people, including 30 juveniles. Several people were injured, including some with bloodied faces. At least four people were taken away in ambulances.

“I don’t think people realize the level of discipline that we showed to take a very dangerous, volatile situation and to be able to bring it to a level of resolve without any loss of life or any substantial damage to property and without young people harming themselves,” Adams said.

Cenat, 21, is a video creator with 6.5 million followers on the platform Twitch, where he regularly livestreams. He also boasts 4 million subscribers on YouTube, where he posts daily life and comedy vlogs.

His 299 YouTube videos have amassed more than 276 million views among them. In December, he was crowned streamer of the year at the 12th annual Streamy Awards.

Messages sent to his publicist, management company and an email address for business inquiries were not immediately returned.

Livestreaming on Twitch from a vehicle as the event gathered steam, Cenat displayed gift cards he planned to give away. Noting the crowd and police presence, he urged, “Everybody who’s out there, make sure y’all safe. … We’re not gonna do nothin’ until it’s safe.”

Eventually, he and an entourage got out of the vehicle and hustled through a crowd, crossed a street and went into a park, where Cenat was surrounded by a shoving mob.

Chief Jeffrey Maddrey of the New York Police Department said Cenat at some point in the afternoon was removed “for his safety” and police were in contact with him.

Videos posted on social media and taken from news helicopters showed Cenat being lifted over a fence and out of the crowd and then placed in a police vehicle.

Related:
VIDEO: Riot Breaks Out in the Middle of NYC After Influencer Detained

Aerial TV news footage showed a surging, tightly packed crowd running through the streets, scaling structures in the park and snarling traffic.

Shouting teenagers swung objects at car windows, threw paint cans and set off fire extinguishers. Some people climbed on a moving vehicle, falling off as it sped away. Others pounded on or climbed atop city buses.

Maddrey said three officers were hurt.

“We have encountered things like this before but never to this level of dangerousness,” Maddrey said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Social Media Star Faces Serious Charges After Post Sparks NYC Riot
Dangerous Fugitive Captured After Police Notice One Photo
NYC Publishing Executive Dies in Horrific Boating Accident Off of Italy
Cyberattack Targets Hospitals, Shuts Down Emergency Rooms in 5 States
NFL Opener Halted When Stadium Lights Go Dark
See more...

Conversation