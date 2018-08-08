SECTIONS
Uncategorized World News
Print

Socialism: Venezuela President Uses Drone Attack to Arrest Opposition Lawmakers

Julio Borges, president of the Venezuelan parliament, arrives for a meeting with Ernesto Macias, president of Colombia's Senate, at the Congress in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro implicated Borges, one of the country's most prominent opposition leaders, in an alleged assassination attempt using drones. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

By The Western Journal
at 12:24pm
Print

The latest on the apparent drone attack on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

Venezuela’s pro-government constitutional assembly has stripped two opposition lawmakers of their immunity from prosecution, accusing them of having roles in a drone attack that authorities say was an attempt to kill socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

The National Constituent Assembly voted unanimously Wednesday to lift the protection. They singled out two opposition leaders who have seats in the opposition-controlled legislature — Julio Borges and Juan Requesens. Borges is in exile in Colombia’s capital, but Requesens was arrested Tuesday.

Maduro has accused the two of being tied to a weekend incident in which two drones loaded with explosives exploded while he spoke at an outdoor military celebration.

TRENDING: 11 Children Rescued from New Mexican Compound Run by Armed Muslim Extremists

The opposition rejects the charges, saying Maduro is using the attack to crack down on anti-government politicians.

Constituent Assembly leader Diosdado Cabello says Borges and Requesens are just the first lawmakers to be identified in the investigation of the incident.

___

3:20 p.m.

Do you think these lawmakers have a role in the drone attack?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Venezuela’s supreme court is ordering the arrest of prominent opposition leader Julio Borges in connection with an alleged assassination attempt against President Nicolas Maduro.

The court on Wednesday also called for the prosecution of a second congressman, Juan Requesens, who already had been detained.

The actions follow what the government says is a thwarted assassination attempt against President Nicolas Maduro using drones loaded with explosives.

Maduro was speaking at an outdoor military ceremony when they detonated nearby, but was unharmed.

Borges is the former president of congress. He lives in exile in Colombia.

RELATED: Socialist President Blames Political Enemies for Drone Assassination Attempt

Police detained Requesens at his apartment on Tuesday.

Both deny any role in the drone attacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Sebastian GorkaAlex Wong/Getty Images

Fox News Reportedly Has ‘Soft Ban’ on Former Trump Administration Official

Jack Davis

Al Sharpton and Bob GualtieriParas Griffin/Getty Images for Essence; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida Sheriff Sends Message to Al Sharpton: ‘Mind Your Own Business’

Chuck Ross

Christopher SteeleThe Washington Times/Twitter

Text Messages Reveal Christopher Steele’s Concern over Senate’s Inquiry into Trump Dossier

Jack Davis

Jerusalem correspondent Conor Powell resigned after nine years at Fox News.

Fox News Correspondent Abruptly Resigns After 9 Years on the Job

Hanna Bogorowski

U.S. President Donald Trump, left; Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, rightOliver Contreras, Pool/Getty Images; Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Turkey’s Currency Plummets After Trump Sanctions Hit for Jailing American Pastor

Jack Davis

Candidate fist bumps with supportersJustin Merriman/Getty Images

Republican Legislator Appears To Win Dramatic Comeback Victory After Trump Endorsement

Chris Agee

Archaeology Magazine/Twitter

1,500-Year-Old Skeleton with Weaponized Prosthetic Discovered in Italy

Vaneetha Rendall Risner 

A woman appears troubled and concernedLeventeGyori/Shutterstock

Did You Ever Wonder Why Bad Things Happen to Good People? Here’s What the Bible Says

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.