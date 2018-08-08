Socialism: Venezuela President Uses Drone Attack to Arrest Opposition Lawmakers

The latest on the apparent drone attack on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

Venezuela’s pro-government constitutional assembly has stripped two opposition lawmakers of their immunity from prosecution, accusing them of having roles in a drone attack that authorities say was an attempt to kill socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

The National Constituent Assembly voted unanimously Wednesday to lift the protection. They singled out two opposition leaders who have seats in the opposition-controlled legislature — Julio Borges and Juan Requesens. Borges is in exile in Colombia’s capital, but Requesens was arrested Tuesday.

Maduro has accused the two of being tied to a weekend incident in which two drones loaded with explosives exploded while he spoke at an outdoor military celebration.

The opposition rejects the charges, saying Maduro is using the attack to crack down on anti-government politicians.

Constituent Assembly leader Diosdado Cabello says Borges and Requesens are just the first lawmakers to be identified in the investigation of the incident.

___

3:20 p.m.

Venezuela’s supreme court is ordering the arrest of prominent opposition leader Julio Borges in connection with an alleged assassination attempt against President Nicolas Maduro.

The court on Wednesday also called for the prosecution of a second congressman, Juan Requesens, who already had been detained.

The actions follow what the government says is a thwarted assassination attempt against President Nicolas Maduro using drones loaded with explosives.

Maduro was speaking at an outdoor military ceremony when they detonated nearby, but was unharmed.

Borges is the former president of congress. He lives in exile in Colombia.

Police detained Requesens at his apartment on Tuesday.

Both deny any role in the drone attacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

