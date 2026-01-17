Somali City Council Member Resigns Days After Being Sworn in Over Criminal Charges

Iman Osman, a refugee from Somalia who had been sworn on to the Lewiston City Council in Maine this week, resigned only hours after a news investigation revealed alleged fraud at a nonprofit he runs.

Osman leads a group called the Lewiston Auburn Youth Network, which received money to help victims in the wake of the October 2023 shooting in the area, which killed 18.

But when NewsNation reported on Wednesday that nearly $2 million in funds for the victims were instead given to 29 nonprofits — including seven run by Somalis — Osman’s group was one of the entities implicated.

Amy Sussman, whose nephew Max Hathaway was killed in the shooting, investigated and learned that $1.9 million earmarked for victims instead went to the nonprofits.

“To learn that 29 nonprofits receive money from that fund, I didn’t understand that,” she told NewsNation.

“They raised money for nonprofits on the backs of 18 people who were murdered, 13 people who were shot, and 136 people who escaped their attempted murder,” she said.

“They used that to raise money for nonprofits.”

Jennifer Zanca, a nurse shot twice during the attack and who struggled to pay a $93,000 hospital bill afterward, also voiced confusion.

“They told us that night that 100 percent of the funds would go to the victims,” she recalled.

Osman’s group took $65,000 from the fund, according to NewsNation, and he stepped down less than 24 hours after the investigation was published.

“Mr. Osman resigned from the Lewiston City Council this morning,” his attorney told NewsNation.

“He is confident that he would have prevailed in the investigation, just as he did when these questions were raised to the city clerk before the election and to the School Committee,” the lawyer asserted.

Osman’s legal troubles do not end with the alleged fraud.

He also faces felony gun charges, and he was under investigation for his residency.

Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline commended Osman’s decision to resign.

“On behalf of the City, I want to thank Councilor Osman for choosing to step aside,” he said.

“This choice is in the best interest of the City as we have important work ahead of us.”

The controversy comes as the federal government investigates widespread alleged fraud from Somali communities in Minnesota and other states.

Various investigations have pointed to signs of Somalis taking money from public child care and health care programs while not providing services.

