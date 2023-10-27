'Something Bad's Coming': Tucker Carlson Warns America Is on 'Brink of Collapse'

Tucker Carlson warned earlier this week he feels America is on the “brink of collapse” as he discussed the country’s immigration and foreign policy stances, spending and social division.

Carlson was addressing a crowd at the Daily Caller News Foundation Gala on Tuesday when he shared some ominous thoughts.

He said when then-candidate Donald Trump sparked calls for the government to work on behalf of the people in early 2016, he expected elected officials to straighten up, at least for a little while.

“The opposite happened. It’s crazy,” he said.

Carlson said the cost of living, the inability of younger Americans to start families and the basic failure of the country to maintain a standard of living should be inspiring politicians to change course.

They are not, he claimed.

You can say you care about America, but if you’re sending $100 billion to foreign countries right now, you’re lying. pic.twitter.com/jFmBlAW3qG — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 25, 2023

“If something really dramatic in your country happens — like young people can’t, I don’t know, get married, you know, or buy houses, or have any hope for a future that approaches, you know, the middle-class upbringing they had — then you’ve got a huge problem, and someone should be responding to that,” he argued.

If The Western Journal launched an online merchandise store, would you be interested? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 44% (190 Votes) No: 56% (243 Votes)

“If your economy is, like, on the brink of collapse, you know, if your country is literally bankrupt, I hope someone would say that,” he added.

Carlson recalled his upbringing and said he is “fundamentally” a rich kid” but that he understands that people are struggling to afford food.

He then ripped the federal government for focusing on persecuting its political enemies rather than coming together to fix America’s deep social and fiscal issues.

“Let’s start with pretending you care,” Carlson said. “But you know what doesn’t work? Saying we’re going to spend $100 billion in other countries.”

“I don’t care how virtuous the case those countries make is, and I don’t care how much I personally may agree or disagree with what those countries are doing,” he continued.

“That is immaterial. The job, the moral duty of the people running a country is to look out for the people in that country, period. That’s always true.”

“When every person — 350 million Americans — everyone, regardless of political affiliation, can feel that something bad’s coming. Everybody knows that,” Carlson stated.

“I mean, if you’ve been to church once in the last year, have you thought about the end times recently? Yes, you have. Because you can feel that abrupt change is coming and that’s very disconcerting,” he added.

Carlson said while Americans from all backgrounds are worried about the future, no one is advocating to bring them together or to reassure them.

He said that the country is also currently being led by people who are not honest or competent, and that the problem is bipartisan.

A Note from Our Staff: Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists. They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out. We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one subscription to The Western Journal can make a real difference. We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you. Can we count on you for just a single subscription? The cost of a month-long subscription is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites. Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please subscribe today. Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.