A backyard flock owner reported several bird deaths, and the remainder of his flock was euthanized. (Santiago Urquijo / Getty Images)

Something's Happening in Louisiana - Birds in Backyard Flocks Have Been Dropping Dead, Now a Patient Is in Critical Condition

 By Randy DeSoto  December 19, 2024 at 6:20pm
A Louisiana resident has become what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling Patient One for a severe case of avian flu in the United States.

Reuters reported Wednesday that the person, who is believed to have contracted avian flu (known as the H5N1 virus) from an infected backyard flock, is hospitalized and in critical condition.

“Severe respiratory illness in the Louisiana patient shows increased health risks for people from the virus that previously caused eye redness, or conjunctivitis, in infected dairy workers,” Reuters said.

The patient is over 65 and has other health complications, according to the Louisiana Illuminator.

Meanwhile, a backyard flock owner in Bossier Parish near Shreveport reported “increased mortality” among his birds, which tested positive for the virus, according to a Monday news release from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

The rest of the flock was euthanized to prevent the further spread of the virus, the LDAF noted.

“Avian influenza does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain safe to eat when handled and cooked properly,” the agency said.

“Bird flu still represents a low risk to the general public,” the CDC said, according to Reuters.

There is no known case of it being spread from person to person.

The CDC has confirmed 61 people being infected with the virus, and those cases were mostly among dairy farms and poultry workers.

“In California, the top U.S. milk-producing state, 649 herds have tested positive since late August, roughly 60% of its herds, according to U.S. data,” Reuters said.

Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide emergency declaration, announcing, “I find that conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property exist due to Bird Flu.”

The flu has infected more than 860 dairy herds in 16 states and killed 123 million poultry since its first outbreak in 2022.

