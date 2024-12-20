A Louisiana resident has become what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling Patient One for a severe case of avian flu in the United States.

Reuters reported Wednesday that the person, who is believed to have contracted avian flu (known as the H5N1 virus) from an infected backyard flock, is hospitalized and in critical condition.

“Severe respiratory illness in the Louisiana patient shows increased health risks for people from the virus that previously caused eye redness, or conjunctivitis, in infected dairy workers,” Reuters said.

It’s also the first U.S. human case linked to exposure to a backyard flock, the CDC said. https://t.co/fJ2D0HLIKU — FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) December 19, 2024

The patient is over 65 and has other health complications, according to the Louisiana Illuminator.

Meanwhile, a backyard flock owner in Bossier Parish near Shreveport reported “increased mortality” among his birds, which tested positive for the virus, according to a Monday news release from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

The rest of the flock was euthanized to prevent the further spread of the virus, the LDAF noted.

“Avian influenza does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain safe to eat when handled and cooked properly,” the agency said.

Do you have a flock of poultry? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Bird flu still represents a low risk to the general public,” the CDC said, according to Reuters.

There is no known case of it being spread from person to person.

The CDC has confirmed 61 people being infected with the virus, and those cases were mostly among dairy farms and poultry workers.

“In California, the top U.S. milk-producing state, 649 herds have tested positive since late August, roughly 60% of its herds, according to U.S. data,” Reuters said.

California has become the first state to declare a state of emergency as bird flu cases rise nationwide. More than half of the 61 human cases in the U.S. have been detected in the Golden State. https://t.co/RLJ4l2WdQX pic.twitter.com/y0qnzsqjTA — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 18, 2024

Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide emergency declaration, announcing, “I find that conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property exist due to Bird Flu.”

Gavin Newsom’s office is now fighting me in my comments. FACT: Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency over bird flu. “State of Emergency” is how they took away our rights during Covid. If “risk is very low” for bird flu, why declare a State of Emergency? pic.twitter.com/3HWulU8ogM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 19, 2024

The flu has infected more than 860 dairy herds in 16 states and killed 123 million poultry since its first outbreak in 2022.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.