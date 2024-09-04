Son Slaughters Family on Dad's 51st Birthday, Gives Sinister Explanation for Bloody Scene

A 17-year-old Italian teenager has told police that he killed three members of his family on the day his father celebrated his 51st birthday.

Fabio Chiarioni of Paderno Dugnano, near Milan, was killed along with his wife, Daniela Albano, 49, and their 12-year-old son, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

The 17-year-old has claimed he killed his brother first, then his father, who came into the younger boy’s bedroom after hearing the 12-year-old scream.

“I stabbed dad while he was yelling at me to call for help,” the teen has allegedly confessed according to a local media report.

The 17-year-old first tried to tell police he acted in self-defense, claiming his father killed his mother and brother.

He later confessed.

During his confession, he told police he had been thinking of killing his family “for a while,” according to an Italian media report.

According to the boy’s account, hours after the celebration of his father’s birthday, he stabbed his brother at least 10 times, then dealt with his parents after they responded.

“I killed my dad, come,” Italian media reported that he said when calling emergency services to the home.

Police said they found the 17-year-old in his underwear and covered in blood when they responded.

The 17-year-old was holding the knife when police responded, but dropped it when they arrived.

When police questioned him, he offered a “reason” for the killings, according to The Mirror.

“There is no real reason why I killed them. I felt like a foreign body in my family. Oppressed. I thought that by killing them all I would free myself from this discomfort,” he said,

A report from the Mail said that the suspect told police “I realized it a minute later. I understood that it was not by killing them that I would be freed.”

Milan juvenile prosecutor Sabrina Ditaranto said after the teen had kileld his family, ‘The boy understood that he had done something irreversible, he expressed his own discomfort, not related to the family.”

In the days before his family members were killed, the 17-year-old was fixated on two lines from the Beatles song “The Long and Winding Road,” the Daily Mail reports, citing local media.

Local media said he told police he played the lines “Many times I’ve been alone / And many times I’ve cried” over and over.

