One of the left’s favorite tactics to discount criticism of anti-American billionaire George Soros is to claim detractors are “antisemites” because Soros has Jewish ancestry. But one Jewish group has just completely blown that defense out of the water.

A new Jewish group called “Jews Against Soros” has formed that will work to urge people to stop supporting Soros and his many organizations whose purpose is to undermine America and Western democracy.

Created by Newsweek editor Josh Hammer and conservative activist Will Scharf, the group announced its debut with a tweet on Wednesday.

“Today, we (@willscharf and @josh_hammer) are launching Jews Against Soros, a new grassroots coalition of Jews who oppose George Soros’s radical left-wing agenda,” the pair tweeted or Soros and his campaigns to undermine democracy around the world.

There is nothing antisemitic about opposing George Soros. Today, we (@willscharf and @josh_hammer) are launching Jews Against Soros, a new grassroots coalition of Jews who oppose George Soros’s radical left-wing agenda. Find out more at https://t.co/Du1cnTmJzx pic.twitter.com/5KTUzKy5kn — JewsAgainstSoros (@AntiSorosJews) May 31, 2023

In their prepared statement, the pair added that “Jews Against Soros” is a “grassroots coalition of Jews who oppose George Soros’ radical left-wing influence on American politics.”

“Attacking Soros for his influence on American politics, to say nothing of his nefarious agenda in Israel itself, isn’t antisemitic. It is simply a fact that Soros funds a huge proportion of the radical left in this country. And he must be stopped,” the statement continued.

Scharf also tweeted out a list of some of the anti-American causes Soros had funded.

Should there be an investigation into George Soros? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Soros’s values are not Jewish values,” Scharf wrote. “Opposing Soros’s leftism is not antisemitic, and now more than ever Jews need to stand up and fight against Soros and those who support his radical agenda.”

The new group is not alone. The group American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) also recently bashed Soros and his “long history of backing anti-Israel groups.”

George Soros has a long history of backing anti-Israel groups. Now he’s giving $1 million to help @jstreetdotorg support anti-Israel candidates and attack pro-Israel Democrats. AIPAC works to strengthen pro-Israel mainstream Democrats. J Street & Soros work to undermine them. https://t.co/aL2Q1BUDOh — AIPAC (@AIPAC) August 24, 2022

And back them he has. Just in the U.S. alone, the 92-year-old billionaire has spent more than $128 million in donations for the recent midterm elections to elect extreme left-wingers to office in the U.S. And he has spent $131 million between 2016 and 2020 to influence 253 media groups to push his agenda, the Media Research Center reported.

“Soros specifically funneled at least $131,111,250 between 2016 and 2020 into 253 journalism and activist media groups worldwide to spread his radical leftist ideas on abortion, Marxist economics, anti-Americanism, defunding the police, environmental extremism and LGBT fanaticism,” the MRC’s analysts wrote.

One of Soros’ main campaigns has been to elect left-wing, anti-police, and soft-on-crime prosecutors to U.S. and county attorney positions all across the country. The campaign was highly successful, but a number of the candidates who won office have since resigned in disgrace or have faced recall efforts over their dangerous policies.

Last August, then Fox News star Tucker Carlson detailed how Soros is actively subverting the rule of law in the United States.

But despite the stark facts of Soros’ dangerous campaign to undermine the U.S., groups like the Anti-Defamation League have absurdly proclaimed that any criticism of Soros is somehow based in antisemitism.

Elon Musk is another one who has been attacked as an antisemite when he began criticizing Soros last month.

The media has also applied this illogical line of reasoning to tamp down criticism of Soros. In April, for instance, the Washington Post’s so-called “fact checker,” Glenn Kessler, exclaimed that “repeated mention of Soros plays into antisemitic conspiracy theories that Soros, a Hungarian American Holocaust survivor, is a wealthy puppet-master who works behind the scenes to manipulate elections and further his goals. The Anti-Defamation League found in 2018 that Soros figures in a significant number of antisemitic tweets.”

Kessler is far from alone. News outlets including the New York Times, Vice, Yahoo News, and many, many more have pushed the notion that criticism of Soros is somehow automatically “antisemitic.”

With this new group ripping away the false claim that criticizing Soros is somehow rooted in antisemitism, instead of being based on the clear facts of his leftist, anti-American actions, perhaps America can finally have an honest debate about this man’s dangerous attacks on our country.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.