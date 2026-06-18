Soros Puppet, Philly DA Caught Doing Shocking Favors for Murderers - So Inappropriate That PA Supreme Court Is Intervening

A district attorney backed by leftist billionaire George Soros has acted in such an egregious fashion that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is now involved in his work.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has served in that role since 2018. His support from Soros during that campaign was documented at $1.7 million, according to WHYY.

According to Billy Penn, the total spent by Soros and Krasner himself amounted to $1.9 million, or $33 per vote for the 59,000 he received.

As noted in an opinion published Tuesday by a Democratic court, Krasner conceded relief in hundreds of reviewed cases, such as pushing for a retrial of convicted murderer Lavar Brown.

This is pretty crazy: The 5-2 Democrat Court finds Larry Krasner is so quick to falsely concede error in murder cases (to try to free convicted murderers) that it has tasked the Pennsylvania Attorney General with checking to make sure he’s not lying. I’ve *never* seen this pic.twitter.com/ZbIucCvTF9 — Eric W. (@EWess92) June 16, 2026

The opinion says that “the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office (DAO), on behalf of the Commonwealth, conceded that Lavar Brown (Brown), a convicted murderer sentenced to death for a separate murder, was entitled to a new trial based upon a facially untimely claim under the PCRA [Post-Conviction Relief Act].”

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“Upon careful review, we conclude this concession was not reliable. More specifically, we find the DAO conceded relief although none was warranted based on the existing record, violated its duty of candor to the PCRA court, withheld material evidence from the court, opposed efforts by amici to gain access to this evidence, submitted a false stipulation of fact, misstated facts in its pleadings, failed to conduct a reasonable investigation, and opposed a required evidentiary hearing.”

“The predictable result was the erroneous grant of a new trial.”

For context, Philadelphia Criminal Lawyers noted that the Post-Conviction Relief Act allows convicted individuals to appeal specific factors of their case.

“Claims of ineffective assistance of counsel are among the most common claims under the PCRA. Still, other claims, including newly discovered evidence, unlawfully induced pleas, or government obstruction, are also possible,” the organization said.

The opinion by the court opens by saying Krasner is not the one to decide if a defendant is entitled to relief under the act. Such is the job of the PCRA Court.

The court continues in explaining how Krasner has used relief to essentially help criminals — and shockingly, there are potentially over 1,000 cases yet to be reviewed.

“Since 2018, the DAO has conceded relief well over 100 times, mostly in murder cases like this one. There have been numerous instances of untrustworthy concessions, lack of candor, misrepresentations of fact, lack of adequate investigation, and avoidance of hearings. And the problems are poised to continue.”

“There are apparently more than 1,000 cases yet to be reviewed by the DAO’s Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU), and the DAO vigorously defends its checkered concession program as a necessary corrective to past misdeeds by prior administrations.”

Later in the opinion, the court explained how Krasner simply brushed off any concerns. “The DAO does not acknowledge any problem or need to reform its practices. As it has in the past when its concessions have been called into question by state and federal courts alike, the DAO has simply ‘doubled down.’”

Krasner is basically handing out favors to convicts, trying his best to set them free.

It’s so alarming that he’s even being called out by a majority Democrat court.

Don’t be too surprised — wherever you find Soros’ money, you find pro-crime officials.

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