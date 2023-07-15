'Sound of Freedom' Pulls Off Another Miracle During Epic Run at the Box Office

The film “Sound of Freedom” continues to be a box office success in its second weekend.

The film grossed $6 million on Friday, according to Deadline.

The film, now shown at 3,265 theaters across the country, is expected to have a weekend of between $20 million and $22.5 million, Deadline predicted.

On top of a strong first weekend, the film could end the weekend with a gross of $81 million, the site wrote, noting that the film is likely to break $100 million in gross receipts.

The film has been consistently beating out “Insidious: The Door.” On Thursday, “Sound of Freedom” grossed what Deadline estimated to be $4.5 million, which was a 4 percent increase over the day before. Deadline noted that that gave it a gross of $58.5 million heading into the weekend.

The film’s streak began Monday when it was on top with $4 million in gross receipts, according to Deadline.

By way of context, Deadline expects that “Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” will gross about $16 million Friday and $52.5 million over Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Actor Jim Caveziel, who stars as federal agent Tim Ballard in the film, said as he was portraying Ballard, “I was thinking about my own children,” according to Fox News.

“My wife and I adopted three children from China. And I was well aware … of the problems and dangers that children face globally,” he said.

Caviezel said that “300,000 children under the age of 18 were lured into the sex trafficking business in the United States. We are the biggest consumers of child trafficking and pornography in the world. The United States — the home of the free, land of the brave. This is ridiculous. And so the film is a threat.”

The film is based on a true story. Ballard was a Department of Homeland Security special agent who quit his job and focused his efforts to rescue children from sex trafficking.

Ballard founded the anti-trafficking group Operation Underground Railroad, which has one mission: end child sex trafficking.

In its opening weekend, “Sound of Freedom” placed third in box office totals behind “Insidious: The Red Door” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

Caveziel said he wants movie-goers to leave the film with “a new heart,” according to the Catholic News Agency.

“A heart that’s not afraid,” he added.” I was praying the other day and I said, ‘Can we love God’s children more than we fear evil? Can we love Jesus more than we fear the cross?’ And this is the problem right now with modern-day Christians is that we want the easy route. And right now you see the world changing. You’re going to have to make a decision at some point,” he said.

“There’s good, there’s evil. But a big part of that evil is those that are sitting on the fence. And we have to make a choice. And some are more leaning towards Jesus, more towards good, some are more leaning towards the evil, but they’re on that fence and that fence belongs to the evil one. And so we have to make that decision,” he said.

