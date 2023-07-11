There are some days when the devil forgets to pretend, and the world gets to see his face.

“Sound of Freedom,” a true-life story about child sex trafficking and modern-day child slavery, has taken America by storm, grossing over $14 million on the first day of its release, but many media outlets have criticized it openly.

It is interesting, but not surprising, to note that these very same outlets were very supportive of the Netflix show “Cuties,” which hypersexualized little girls.

According to Post Millenial, the Washington Post and Rolling Stone have criticized the movie, accusing the film of being associated with QAnon conspiracy theories.

CNN has also criticized the star of the movie, Jim Caviezel, on air, for his associations with QAnon conspiracy theories.

Now CNN is demanding no one see Sound of Freedom They’re saying the movie will make more QAnon somehow The pro-pedo media are TERRIFIED of the masses seeing this film pic.twitter.com/7wNBHqVRZf — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 8, 2023

There’s only one reason why they would do this.https://t.co/VjddrkXd8y — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) July 11, 2023



Other media outlets were even more direct in their sheer contempt for the movie.

Rolling Stone published an article titled, “Sound Of Freedom’ Is a Superhero Movie for Dads With Brainworms,” which pretty much sums up what they’re thinking.

REVIEW: ‘Sound of Freedom,’ the QAnon-tinged thriller about child-trafficking, is designed to appeal to the conscience of a conspiracy-addled boomer. https://t.co/XSFFsWV6Me — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 7, 2023



The fact that The Guardian couldn’t really point out any conspiracy theory material in the film didn’t stop it from titling its review, “Sound of Freedom: the QAnon-adjacent thriller seducing America.”

The article justified their lack of evidence of such material by stating, “The trafficking follows no motivation more elaborate than the servicing of rich predators, eliding all talk of body-part black markets and the precious organic biochemical of adrenochrome harvested as a Satanic key to eternal life. The first rule of QAnon: You don’t talk about QAnon where the normals can hear you.”

In other words, the evidence that this movie is based on a conspiracy theory is that we can find no evidence that it’s based on a conspiracy theory.

Exactly, one of the hit pieces I knew you guys getting your info from. Just bashes the actors and doesn’t even talk about the movie itself.

Hates on a movie about fighting child sex trafficking but says the movie Cuties is “bold, flawed and misunderstood”, a movie that pretty… pic.twitter.com/RFWFaXsC7E — Robby (@Otaku073) July 10, 2023

Not quite everything. You also need to know that MSM outlets like CNN and MSNBC are actually attacking Sound of Freedom. That’s everything you need to know about who they work for. And why Epstein is dead. And why there still hasn’t been a single arrest from his Rolodex. pic.twitter.com/6iIlyStmHw — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 11, 2023



In contrast to these reviews, when it came to the Netflix show “Cuties” these outlets were all on board. “

Cuties,” a show that sexualized underage girls, caused an uproar when the trailer originally dropped. Though Netflix changed the controversial artwork promoting the film, it still faced a petition for removal and even an indictment in Texas, Newsweek reported.

However, the company did not remove the movie.

Rolling Stone reviewed “Cuties” as a “sensitive portrait of growing pains that deserves to be seen.”

Another MSM outlet targets Sound of Freedom, attacking the anti child trafficking film While endorsing Cuties. Rolling Stone also rolls with the pedos. pic.twitter.com/52vJhghZvu — ThatUmbrellaGuy (@ThatUmbrella) July 8, 2023



If you haven’t watched “Sound of Freedom,” it tells the true life story of the mission to rescue a young brother and sister sold into sexual slavery by a Federal agent named Tim Ballard, who quit his job to rescue children. Ballard later founded Operation Underground Railroad (OUR), an organization that rescues children.

While the media loses its collective mind over “child abuse” when a parent refuses to “affirm” their child’s gender selection of the day, that very same media seems perfectly happy to ignore the sale of children for sex and other heinous practices.

“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter,” the Bible said in Isaiah 5:20.

When you look at the difference between the way the media covered “Sound Of Freedom” and “Cuties,” you get a better understanding of what that verse means.

