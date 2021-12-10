Sound Mind? Biden Forgets the Name of Kansas City's Mayor Right After Meeting Him - Video

President Joe Biden traveled to Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday to brag about his newly-passed infrastructure bill.

The trip was filled with Biden’s usual gaffes, including an awkward moment in which Biden forgot the name of the city’s mayor.

When Biden arrived at the Kansas City International Airport, he was greeted by Mayor Quinton Lucas. Lucas posted a picture on Twitter showing the two shaking hands upon Biden’s arrival.

According to Roll Call, Biden went from the airport to a tour of a Kansas City Area Transportation facility. A cringey video posted to Twitter showed Biden being led around the room before asking where he should stand.

While Biden’s question seems to be about where he is positioned and not a genuine lack of awareness about where he is, he still looked dazed and confused as he greeted others in the room.

Is Biden mentally fit to be president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (19 Votes)

After the tour, Biden began his speech from the podium. During the speech, Biden attempted to thank Lucas for his leadership.

Sadly, Biden was unable to reach back in his brain and retrieve the name of the man who greeted him just hours before.

“Under the leadership of mayors like, uh, our mayor here, KC water has re … gonna replace all known service lines is Kansas City,” Biden stumbled.

Obviously, Biden’s inability to recall the mayor’s name was the most jarring mistake here. However, Biden made two additional gaffes after that.

First, he began to claim Kansas City had already replaced the service lines. He quickly backpedaled and said the city was going to replace the lines in the future.

After that, Biden said the city would replace “all known service lines is Kansas City.” While it seems clear that president meant to say “in Kansas City,” this was yet another in a long list of Biden gaffes.

For Biden, forgetting things has become a hallmark of his tumultuous presidency. In September, he forgot Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s name during the announcement of a joint deal between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.

“Thank you, Boris,” Biden began after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson yielded the microphone. “And I want to thank that fellow down under. Thank you very much pal. Appreciate it, Mr. Prime Minister.”

At the announcement of a joint deal with the U.K. and Australia on advanced defense tech sharing, President Biden doesn’t mention Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison by name, instead saying “I want to thank that fellow ‘down under.’ Thank you very much, pal.” pic.twitter.com/4bakPVSdQ7 — Newsmax (@newsmax) September 15, 2021

Diplomatic speeches that include the names of various politicians are one of the hallmarks of the presidency. If Biden cannot be trusted with that simple task, what other duties he is unable to fulfill?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation