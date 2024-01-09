Speaker Johnson Reportedly Facing Same Fate as McCarthy: 'He's in Way, Way Over His Head'

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who is facing the wrath of conservative House Republicans, could end up facing the same fate as former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, according to multiple reports.

Newsweek summed up its report on the possibility that the Louisiana Republican might be removed from office by dissident Republicans in the same method as McCarthy, who has since left Congress, by saying Johnson’s “speakership is unraveling.”

Under House rules, all it takes is one member to call for a vote on keeping Johnson in power before the process that led to McCarthy being ousted begins again.

A Punchbowl News report quoted what it said was a House Republican it did not name as venting frustration that House Republicans seem to be growing weaker under Johnson.

🚨NEWS in @PunchbowlNews AM@SpeakerJohnson is facing withering criticism from inside the House Republican Conference, and some are already whispering about dumping him. Here’s a quote from a VERY well connected House R. “Significant concerns growing about Mike’s ability to… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 9, 2024

“Significant concerns growing about Mike’s ability to jump to this level and deliver conservative wins. Growing feeling that he’s in way, way over his head. As much as there was valid criticism and frustration with Kevin, Mike is struggling to grow into the job and is just getting rolled even more than McCarthy did,” Punchbowl quoted its source, who it said was not a Freedom Caucus member, as saying.

The report indicated that Republicans are irked that instead of pushing back against the Fiscal Responsibility Act agreed to by McCarthy, which sets budget parameters and has been denounced by fiscal conservatives, Johnson played along with it.

The truth is what Johnson did — recognize that the FRA was the law of the land — is not controversial. But the House has turned into a reality free zone, in many respects. ALSO: HOUSE GOP LEADERSHIP is now considering a short-term stopgap to avert a shutdown. JOHNSON said he… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 9, 2024

Did ousting McCarthy set a dangerous precedent? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Why Johnson should pass a CR: A shutdown does him ZERO good. Those itching for one will think it’s not long enough. Those who are against shutdowns will think it’s stupid. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 9, 2024

The current rift concerns the federal budget. In theory, the budget is supposed to be in place by Oct. 1, but final adoption was delayed, leading to a series of continuing resolutions to keep the government operating. A budget unveiled over the weekend was roundly denounced by several House Republicans — and Johnson along with it.

It’s even worse than we thought. Don’t believe the spin. Once you break through typical Washington math, the true total programmatic spending level is $1.658 trillion — not $1.59 trillion. This is total failure. https://t.co/QBok5lpa6E — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) January 7, 2024

New: CHIP ROY told me members are having “sober conversations” about the state of the House GOP When asked if their talking about MTV, he wouldn’t say “We’re just having the conversations we need to have about this continued failure theater.”https://t.co/x7hHxBHRHf — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) January 8, 2024

I am a NO to the Johnson Schumer budget deal. This $1.6 Trillion dollar budget agreement does nothing to secure the border, stop the invasion, or stop the weaponized government targeting Biden’s political enemies and innocent Americans. So much for the power of the purse! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 8, 2024

Punchbowl’s report said Johnson could be open to scrapping the deal to go with more continuing resolutions as a way to deal with the pressure from conservative House Republicans for a win. That would allow for further talks on the details of the budget agreement.

One GOP legislator noted that House Republicans cannot translate a very fragile power base with a razor-thin majority into major legislative victories.

Are we learning that negotiating with the Democrats in the White House and Senate with a slim majority is hard and you can’t get everything you want, no matter who is in the Speaker’s office? https://t.co/aspRsWUh4B — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) January 8, 2024

The budget dilemma comes as some House members have criticized the National Defense Authorization Act that passed late last year, Newsweek noted. The bill included some features that conservatives opposed, such as an extension of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said Johnson “shoved the FISA spy court into our defense bill.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s strangle-hold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.