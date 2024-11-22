A retired Green Beret said if President-elect Donald Trump follows through on his vow to unleash the U.S. Army Special Forces on the Mexican drug cartels flooding our nation with deadly opioids, they’d be eradicated within two years.

“Bro, if we declare war on the cartels … these dudes are not going to understand what the f*** is going on,” retired Special Forces veteran Evan Hafer said on the Nov. 15 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“They are in for a world of, like, ultra-violence they’ve never actually felt before because you know, obviously, this is a very capable, violent organization.”

Hafer said the drug cartels — which employ ruthless violence to run human-trafficking operations and prostitution rings — would be utterly crushed if Special Forces units (known colloquially as “Green Berets”) hunted them down.

The devastation would be so complete that the drug kingpins should pack up their bags and retire now, Hafer advised.

“They have f***ing no clue if we organize these Tier-One units against them,” he warned.

“What I would be doing if I was down there [if I were a cartel leader] … I’d be getting ready to retire right now,” Hafer underscored.

“That’s what I would be doing. Because if Delta Force is hunting me, bro, I would be so terrified.”

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

🔥 Special Forces Vet. Evan Hafer & Joe Rogan on Trump Declaring War on the Cartels: ‘It Is Going to Get Wild Come January 20th’ “If we declare war on the cartel, these dudes are not gonna understand what the f*ck is going on. They are in for a world of ultra-violence they’ve… pic.twitter.com/lUp0onVgRr — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 19, 2024

Last year, Trump warned Mexican drug kingpins and crime lords that they will “never sleep soundly” if he returns to the Oval Office.

“The drug cartels are waging war on America — and it’s now time for America to wage war on the cartels,” Trump said in December 2023.

“The drug cartels and their allies in the Biden administration have the blood of countless millions on their hands …When I am back in the White House, the drug kingpins and vicious traffickers will never sleep soundly again,” the incoming POTUS warned.

Trump has proposed using military assets to stamp out drug cartels that are flooding the U.S. with deadly narcotics and sneaking armies of unvetted illegal aliens across the border.

ON THE MOVE: A caravan of thousands of migrants are rushing towards the southern U.S. border in a bid to enter the country before President-elect Trump takes office in January. pic.twitter.com/UrMqDqSkuk — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 21, 2024

Incoming “border czar” Tom Homan has also vowed to wipe the cartels “off the face of the Earth.”

“They have killed more Americans than every terrorist organization in the world, and Trump is committed to calling them terrorist organizations and using the full might of the United States Special Operations to take them out,” Homan said, per TNND-TV.

An estimated 107,543 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than half of those deaths were due to overdoses of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, which have flooded the southern border.

Podcaster Joe Rogan told Hafer how alarming it is that the drug cartel violence is happening directly on the southern border.

“It’s a weird thing that that’s going on right at our border. Because it’s so close to us and it’s so ultra-violent and dangerous and it’s just completely shaped the way the entire economy of the country works,” Rogan said.

Hafer replied: “If they turn loose Delta Force and SEAL Team 6 on cartels and pedophiles, we could just kind of, like, erase the problem in about two years. It’d be gone.”

Rogan read an excerpt from a news article that stated: “Trump said he would ‘make appropriate use of Special Forces, cyber warfare and other overt and covert actions to inflict maximum damage on cartel leadership, infrastructure and operations.'”

“Bro, it is going to get wild come January 20th!” the podcaster exclaimed.

Here’s to hoping Trump will indeed bolster public safety and national security by finally securing our porous southern border.

It’s long past due and Americans deserve so much better.

