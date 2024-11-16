President-elect Donald Trump’s visit to the White House Wednesday to meet with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office understandably raised a lot of questions.

After Trump was labeled a fascist and a threat to democracy, how could Biden receive the president-elect so cordially? What changed for Biden after so many remarks he made himself about Trump’s character?

After the president was ousted by the Democrats as the nominee in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris despite winning the party’s primary, is it safe to say Biden wanted Trump to win to get revenge? Podcaster Joe Rogan thinks so.

On an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” from Thursday, Rogan told Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer that he thinks Biden didn’t just want Trump to win, but that he actually voted for him.

Rogan posted his thoughts to social media platform X on Friday.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

Biden is lovin Trump. 😂🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lo5O0STba3 — Joe Rogan Podcast (@joeroganhq) November 15, 2024

Chuckling about the White House visit, Rogan said, “Biden voted for Trump, I guarantee it.”

The footage of Trump and Biden paints a picture that makes it hard to disagree.

The president was grinning ear-to-ear as he sat next to a man he tried for many years to vilify.

“I never saw that dude so happy in his f***ing life!” Rogan quipped.

“He lost. His party lost. He was happy,” he said to Hafer through laughter.

2024, seemingly Biden’s last as a president seeking reelection, will be one for the history books.

After a terrible debate performance against Trump in late June, Democrats panicked as Biden – who won their primary and was set for a rematch against the man he defeated in 2020 – could not form coherent thoughts.

A letter from the president in July announcing his intention to drop out of the race caused many to believe it had not been his choice, but one made by the party in an effort ensure Trump wouldn’t see the White House again.

Trump’s victory is a loss for Harris and Democrats, but it also looks like Biden’s revenge.

To fuel the narrative that the president is now with MAGA, First Lady Jill Biden wore red – the color of the Republican Party – as she went to cast her vote on election day.

The now famous photo shows her sporting a grin to rival her husband’s.

Rogan is probably right. After a Democrat coup to push Biden out of the way, why would he vote for that party?

With how unprecedented this election cycle has been, anything is possible.

