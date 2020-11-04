Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

'Squad' Member Rashida Tlaib Fends Off GOP Challenge, Wins Michigan's 13th Congressional District

×
By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published November 3, 2020 at 9:12pm
P Share Print

A member of Capitol Hill’s prominent “squad” of four far-left Democratic representatives has cemented a second term in the House of Representatives.

Freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib has prevailed in her re-election bid for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, according to CNN.

The controversial congresswoman faced a less-than-formidable challenge in the 2020 presidential election, and was widely expected to win out over local Republican committee chairman David Dudenhoefer in the overwhelmingly blue district.

TRENDING: Trump Dominates First-in-the-Nation Midnight Voting in New Hampshire

After coming away from with a substantial victory in what was expected to be a tough August primary, Tlaib was the odds-on favorite Tuesday night.

Are you concerned about "the squad" returning to Congress?

FiveThirtyEight projections updated less than one week before the election gave the candidate a roughly 99 percent chance of winning in the general election, with RealClearPolitics excluding her race from its map of House battlegrounds.

The remainder of “the squad” was expected to fair similarly, with similar predictions listed for Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, while Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley ran virtually unopposed in her bid to keep representing parts of Boston and its surrounding inner suburbs.

Tlaib made a name for herself alongside the three other far-left partisans in 2018 and 2019, pushing for a more progressive Democratic Party in light of a blue wave effort to flip the House during the 2018 midterm elections.

The figure was polarizing even among fellow Democrats, however, losing herself allies almost immediately with a vulgar public call to impeach President Donald Trump just hours after being sworn in.

“We’re going to go in and impeach the motherf—er!” Tlaib said, apparently recounting a conversation with her teenage son.

WARNING: One of the following videos contains vulgar language that some readers will find offensive.

RELATED: Hollywood Director Switches to Trump After Investigating Illegal Immigration in New Documentary

The congresswoman would go on to put the phrase on campaign merchandise in September 2019, as talk of official impeachment proceedings began spinning up.

Such behavior, though alienating to more moderate members of the party, seems to have done little in the way dividing Tlaib’s liberal Detroit base.

With continued Democratic control of the House widely forecast and the party’s 2018 ideological in-fighting still ongoing, questions remain as to whether figures like Tlaib and “the squad” will push for the ousting of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who’s widely considered part of the Democratic establishment.

Thanks for reading The Western Journal. Follow us to get the latest, breaking news for Election Night 2020.

Tune in to “WJ Live,” powered by The Western Journal, as we cover each poll closing, tally results and most importantly, cut through the liberal spin.

Watch live on WesternJournal.com, YouTube and Facebook.

You can also follow us on Facebook @WesternJournal, Twitter @WestJournalism, Instagram @thewesternjournal and Parler @TheWesternJournal.

You can also help us out by subscribing!

If you see or hear anything that American voters should hear about, feel free to drop us a line at tips@westernjournal.com.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia is an associate staff reporter with The Western Journal, having joined the outlet as a regular contributor of opinion in 2018. He regularly co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Andrew J. Sciascia is an associate staff reporter with The Western Journal, regularly co-hosting the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live." Sciascia first joined up with The Western Journal as a regular contributor of opinion in 2018, before graduating with a degree in criminal justice and political science from the University of Massachusetts Lowell, where he served as editor-in-chief of the student newspaper and worked briefly as a political operative with the Massachusetts Republican Party. His work has also appeared in The Daily Caller.







'Squad' Member Rashida Tlaib Fends Off GOP Challenge, Wins Michigan's 13th Congressional District
GOP Flips Key Senate Seat as Tommy Tuberville Beats Doug Jones in Alabama
Ted Cruz Highlights 'Stunning' Revelation About Trump Donors vs. Biden Donors
Multiple Dead People Caught Voting, Election Records Reportedly Show
Woman Behind Trump Steals the Show with Brilliant Rally Stunt
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×