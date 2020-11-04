A member of Capitol Hill’s prominent “squad” of four far-left Democratic representatives has cemented a second term in the House of Representatives.

Freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib has prevailed in her re-election bid for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, according to CNN.

CNN PROJECTION: Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a member of the Squad, wins reelection in Michigan https://t.co/Lt7jLBDdx9 #CNNElection — CNN (@CNN) November 4, 2020

The controversial congresswoman faced a less-than-formidable challenge in the 2020 presidential election, and was widely expected to win out over local Republican committee chairman David Dudenhoefer in the overwhelmingly blue district.

This is real sisterhood, and we are just getting stronger. #MashAllah https://t.co/sI2RHMl8NE — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 23, 2020

After coming away from with a substantial victory in what was expected to be a tough August primary, Tlaib was the odds-on favorite Tuesday night.

FiveThirtyEight projections updated less than one week before the election gave the candidate a roughly 99 percent chance of winning in the general election, with RealClearPolitics excluding her race from its map of House battlegrounds.

The remainder of “the squad” was expected to fair similarly, with similar predictions listed for Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, while Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley ran virtually unopposed in her bid to keep representing parts of Boston and its surrounding inner suburbs.

Tlaib made a name for herself alongside the three other far-left partisans in 2018 and 2019, pushing for a more progressive Democratic Party in light of a blue wave effort to flip the House during the 2018 midterm elections.

The figure was polarizing even among fellow Democrats, however, losing herself allies almost immediately with a vulgar public call to impeach President Donald Trump just hours after being sworn in.

“We’re going to go in and impeach the motherf—er!” Tlaib said, apparently recounting a conversation with her teenage son.

WARNING: One of the following videos contains vulgar language that some readers will find offensive.

Here is video of freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan who, when speaking about President Trump, told her supporters “we’re gonna go in and impeach the motherf–ker.” pic.twitter.com/wO9AMKsBdN — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 4, 2019

My god! Tlaib back in 2016. pic.twitter.com/7RNRpv32TO — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 20, 2019

The congresswoman would go on to put the phrase on campaign merchandise in September 2019, as talk of official impeachment proceedings began spinning up.

Such behavior, though alienating to more moderate members of the party, seems to have done little in the way dividing Tlaib’s liberal Detroit base.

With continued Democratic control of the House widely forecast and the party’s 2018 ideological in-fighting still ongoing, questions remain as to whether figures like Tlaib and “the squad” will push for the ousting of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who’s widely considered part of the Democratic establishment.

