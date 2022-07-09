Share
Lifestyle

Star of '24' and 'NCIS,' Actor Gregory Itzin, Dead at 74

 By Amanda Thomason  July 9, 2022 at 9:00am
Share

Gregory Itzin of “24” and “NCIS” fame has passed away, according to his manager, Lisa Gallant. He was 74.

Gallant told People that the actor died Friday after experiencing complications during emergency surgery.

Itzin got his start on the stage, training at the American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco, according to his IMDb biography.



Over the years, he has snapped up major roles in films like “Lincoln,” “The Ides of March,” “Law Abiding Citizen” and “Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas.”

Trending:
Caught on Video: Biden Bizarrely Imitates a Fish as He Looks at Someone in Crowd

He was also involved in many well-known television series besides “24” and “NCIS,” including “Friends,” “The Mentalist,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Boston Legal” and “Star Trek.”

Though he’d made it on film and television, he was known for his continued love of the stage and in 1994 was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actor after performing in “The Kentucky Cycle.”

It was during a Shakespeare play in 2015 that Itzin experienced a massive heart attack — but it only kept him down briefly, and he was able to return to his love for acting after recovering.

In the wake of his passing, friends and family have taken the opportunity to recognize his unparalleled talent and numerous accomplishments.

“His love for the arts was only surpassed by his love for his family,” Gallant said. “Greg was married to the love of his life, Judie for 43 years and has two children, who were his pride and joy: Wilke (also an actor) and Julia (an artist) and a grandson Wylder Gregory, the apple of his eye.

“His last days were spent in the midwest with his sister Pamela and niece and nephew, Deidre and Aaron, and great niece and nephew, Claire and Cole, along with his son and grandson.”

Jon Cassar, a friend of Itzin’s, tweeted his regards Friday morning.

Related:
Crying 6-Year-Old Loses Tooth on Plane, So Captain Steps Up to Smooth Things Over with Tooth Fairy

“My friend Greg Itzin passed away today. He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with, but more than that he was an all around great guy,” he wrote. “He’ll be missed by his 24 family who had nothing but love & respect for him. You made your mark, now Rest In Peace friend.”

Itzin’s son, Wilke Itzin, posted a long, heartfelt tribute on Instagram, including photos from over the years.

“It is with an incredibly heavy heart to announce that my father Gregory Martin Itzin has passed on,” his post began.

“I am so so grateful to have been able to share these last few days with my dad in the midwest where he grew up. We were able to share some incredible moments together, fishing, bonding, watching him have the opportunity to connect with his grandson Wylder in a way we were never able to do before. He was able to spend quality time in a place he loved, with the people who loved him dearly. I was able to say good bye but was truly hoping that it wasn’t true. His sister Pam held him for his last breath and I am so thankful she was able to be there with him.



“My dad was known in the world as a phenomenal actor with a body of work that would trump most famous actors resumes. He’s been on everything from ‘airplane’, ‘friends’, ‘Star Trek deep space nine’, ‘Mork and Mindy’ and of course the infamous president on ’24’ and so much more. But what many people truly knew him for was his incredible performances on the stage. I remember watching him in the one man show ‘ship wrecked’ by Donald Margulies and being blown away, in awe that the man on stage was my dad. He was in love with the theater, and even on his dying breath he could recite Shakespeare like he made the words up himself.

“I will never feel like we had enough time together. I love you pops and I really don’t know what I’m going to do without you. You were loved by all and we will miss you tremendously. Although bittersweet, I am glad we got to spend these last few days together.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Star of '24' and 'NCIS,' Actor Gregory Itzin, Dead at 74
Crying 6-Year-Old Loses Tooth on Plane, So Captain Steps Up to Smooth Things Over with Tooth Fairy
Deputy Saves 81-Year-Old Missing Man after Finding Him Lying in Retention Pond
Man Lifts Flipped Jeep to Save Baby Trapped Underneath: 'God Put Me in the Right Place at the Right Time'
Video: Cop Saves 7-Day-Old Baby After Desperate Father Runs Into Gas Station Pleading for Help
See more...

Conversation