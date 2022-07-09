Star of '24' and 'NCIS,' Actor Gregory Itzin, Dead at 74

Gregory Itzin of “24” and “NCIS” fame has passed away, according to his manager, Lisa Gallant. He was 74.

Gallant told People that the actor died Friday after experiencing complications during emergency surgery.

Itzin got his start on the stage, training at the American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco, according to his IMDb biography.







Over the years, he has snapped up major roles in films like “Lincoln,” “The Ides of March,” “Law Abiding Citizen” and “Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas.”

He was also involved in many well-known television series besides “24” and “NCIS,” including “Friends,” “The Mentalist,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Boston Legal” and “Star Trek.”

Though he’d made it on film and television, he was known for his continued love of the stage and in 1994 was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actor after performing in “The Kentucky Cycle.”

It was during a Shakespeare play in 2015 that Itzin experienced a massive heart attack — but it only kept him down briefly, and he was able to return to his love for acting after recovering.

In the wake of his passing, friends and family have taken the opportunity to recognize his unparalleled talent and numerous accomplishments.

“His love for the arts was only surpassed by his love for his family,” Gallant said. “Greg was married to the love of his life, Judie for 43 years and has two children, who were his pride and joy: Wilke (also an actor) and Julia (an artist) and a grandson Wylder Gregory, the apple of his eye.

“His last days were spent in the midwest with his sister Pamela and niece and nephew, Deidre and Aaron, and great niece and nephew, Claire and Cole, along with his son and grandson.”

Jon Cassar, a friend of Itzin’s, tweeted his regards Friday morning.

“My friend Greg Itzin passed away today. He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with, but more than that he was an all around great guy,” he wrote. “He’ll be missed by his 24 family who had nothing but love & respect for him. You made your mark, now Rest In Peace friend.”

Itzin’s son, Wilke Itzin, posted a long, heartfelt tribute on Instagram, including photos from over the years.

“It is with an incredibly heavy heart to announce that my father Gregory Martin Itzin has passed on,” his post began.

“I am so so grateful to have been able to share these last few days with my dad in the midwest where he grew up. We were able to share some incredible moments together, fishing, bonding, watching him have the opportunity to connect with his grandson Wylder in a way we were never able to do before. He was able to spend quality time in a place he loved, with the people who loved him dearly. I was able to say good bye but was truly hoping that it wasn’t true. His sister Pam held him for his last breath and I am so thankful she was able to be there with him.







“My dad was known in the world as a phenomenal actor with a body of work that would trump most famous actors resumes. He’s been on everything from ‘airplane’, ‘friends’, ‘Star Trek deep space nine’, ‘Mork and Mindy’ and of course the infamous president on ’24’ and so much more. But what many people truly knew him for was his incredible performances on the stage. I remember watching him in the one man show ‘ship wrecked’ by Donald Margulies and being blown away, in awe that the man on stage was my dad. He was in love with the theater, and even on his dying breath he could recite Shakespeare like he made the words up himself.

“I will never feel like we had enough time together. I love you pops and I really don’t know what I’m going to do without you. You were loved by all and we will miss you tremendously. Although bittersweet, I am glad we got to spend these last few days together.”

