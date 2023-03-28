Christian music star Lauren Daigle canceled her Nashville concert that had been planned for Monday night and replaced it with a prayer vigil for the victims of the shooting at The Covenant School.

Three children and three adults were shot dead before Nashville police killed the shooter, Audrey Hale.

“In light of the heartbreaking events in Nashville today, Lauren Daigle’s Exclusive Album Preview Concert tonight has been postponed. The event has been rescheduled to Wednesday, April 5. All tickets for the originally scheduled date will be honored,” said the announcement on the Facebook page of Marathon Music Works, the venue where Daigle was going to debut the songs from her album.

“Today’s shooting is truly heartbreaking for our Nashville community and all of those impacted. I’m going to postpone my performance tonight, and in its place, host a community-wide Prayer Vigil,” Daigle wrote on the post.

“To everyone who was planning to come out, please join us as we share in a time of prayer and worship to honor the victims and everyone in need.”

“To those in the local Nashville area, if you need a safe place to come pray, mourn, and be with your community, please join us. The doors are open for all,” she wrote.

An Instagram post from Wendy Bryner showed Daigle leading the crowd in “How Great Thou Art.” A separate Instagram post from Eloise Riddle showed a clip of Daigle leading the vigil.

“[Lauren Daigle] led worship tonight. The families of all children and adults who lost their lives were prayed for by name and also the family of the shooter. God will make our city strong again,” Riddle wrote.

Was supposed to be here tonight for Lauren Daigle’s New Album Preview Show, but in light of the tragic school shooting in Nashville this morning, she replaced the event with a prayer/worship vigil for the community instead. Proud to stand with her tonight! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bYGZ0xCPMu — Jeremy Willet (@jeremywillet) March 28, 2023

According to the Tennessean, multiple prayer vigils were held Monday night, with another planned for Tuesday.

Senior minister Clay Stauffer of Woodmont Christian Church said many of its families have children who attend the school.

“We are afflicted in every way, but not crushed. Perplexed, but not driven to despair. Persecuted, but not forsaken. Struck down, but not destroyed,” he said.

VIDEO: Vigil growing this evening at the school where 6 were killed in a shooting on Monday in Nashville pic.twitter.com/9mDTZzBcD6 — Breaking News Alerts 🚨 (@NBLNewsLIVE) March 28, 2023

“We’re here with bruises on our hearts because parents aren’t supposed to bury their children,” Senior Pastor Scott Sauls of Christ Presbyterian Church said.

“Families are not supposed to lose their loved ones 20 or 30 years before their time. It’s not supposed to happen,” he said.

Wade McGregor, who is a leader at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, told those attending that he searched for what to say.

“When I got a call this afternoon to ask me to do this, I sat down to see if there was anything I could say that might rise to the occasion. I sat there for quite a while with my pad of paper, and after I while I looked down at it. All I had written was ‘Pray for us,’” he said.

