Staring Down Indictment, GOP Rep. Chris Collins Suspends His Campaign

Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) walks out of a New York court house after being charged with insider trading Spencer Platt/Getty ImagesRep. Chris Collins (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By The Western Journal
at 8:03am
In an about-face, U.S. Rep. Chris Collins is ending his re-election bid days after the Republican was charged with insider trading.

Collins released a statement Saturday morning saying his will suspend his campaign and fill out the rest of his term.

Collins was indicted Wednesday on charges he passed inside information about a biotechnology company to family members so they could profit from illicit trades. He had said later that day he would remain on the ballot despite the indictment and fight the charges.

“I have decided that it is in the best interests of the constituents of NY-27, the Republican Party and President Donald Trump’s agenda for me to suspend my campaign for re-election to Congress,” the statement said.

He went on to say he will fill out his term and “continue to fight the meritless charges brought against me.” He has denied any wrongdoing.

Wednesday’s indictment charges Collins and two others, including his son, with conspiracy, wire fraud and other counts.

Prosecutors say the charges relate to a scheme to gain insider information about a biotechnology company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with offices in Auckland, New Zealand.

It is unclear whether Collins’ name can be removed from the November ballot at this point and whether Republican Party officials will be able to nominate another candidate for the seat.

Under New York state election law, Collins’ name could be taken off the ballot under certain narrowly defined circumstances that include death or being nominated for a different office.

Jessica Proud, a spokeswoman for the New York state Republican Party, said party officials are weighing their options.

She said no decision has been made about a possible replacement for Collins on the ballot — if they are able to replace him.

A spokesman for Nate McMurray, the Democrat in the race, said McMurray planned a news conference later Saturday.

The district spans an area between the Rochester and Buffalo suburbs and is considering the most Republican-leaning district in New York.

The race had not been considered competitive by many observers, including those predicting a “blue wave” that gives Democrats control of the House.

The area backed President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton by nearly 25 percentage points in 2016, when Collins beat his Democratic challenger by more than 2-1.

Collins was an early supporter of Trump’s presidential campaign and has been one of Trump’s most ardent defenders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Recently Posted

