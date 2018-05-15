SECTIONS
Faith World News
Print

State Department Slams China Over Shutting Down Christian Church Service

By Randy DeSoto
May 15, 2018 at 1:00pm

Print

The State Department rebuked China’s government on Tuesday for shutting down a Christian church service over the weekend.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of Chinese government harassment of Early Rain Covenant Church members,” State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

“We call on China to uphold its international commitments to promote respect for religious freedom for all,” she added.

The New York Times reported that Chinese authorities arrested the nondenominational Christian church’s pastor, Wang Yi, on Friday after he planned to hold a May 12 memorial service to honor the 75,000 victims of the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake. He was released the next day.

“The police also took away dozens of people who arrived for the planned service on Saturday morning, and they used trucks to remove publications belonging to the church, indicating that a broader move was underway against the congregation,” according to The Times.

“Today more than 200 brothers and sisters were taken away by the police, and three still have not been released,” Wang, 44, said in a phone message to members of his church. “The religious case of the Early Rain Covenant has begun.”

Do you support the State Department calling out China over religious liberty violations?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The pastor has been a strong critic of the Chinese government’s efforts to control religious worship in his country.

Wang pledged to keep up the fight for religious liberty.

“We will also face this following faith and conscience,” he said in the message to church members. “We will not obey any unjust and unlawful demands, and are willing to pay the price.”

Nauert joined with the Christian leader in calling on China to live up to its commitments to protect religious liberty.

RELATED: Saudi Arabia Makes Historic Agreement with Vatican, Major Changes for Christianity Underway

“Regarding reports that Chinese authorities confiscated Bibles, we call on China to uphold its international commitments to promote respect for religious freedom for all persons,” she said. “The United States government joins the people of China in mourning the loss of tens of thousands of lives in the tragedy, and notes the value of memorializing their lives and calling for full accountability to prevent or mitigate future disasters.”

The Times reported that since the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake, there has been tension between the Chinese government and the local population, with the anniversary each year renewing calls for an official reckoning why so many died due to collapsed buildings, especially students in schools.

The State Department’s condemnation of China’s crackdown on the church comes as the U.S. and the Asian power are engaged in high-stakes trade negotiations.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that the talks are going well, but more concessions by China are needed.

Trump has promised to impose tariffs on multiple Chinese goods if an agreement cannot be reached, which lowers the trade deficit with China and protects American intellectual property.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: China, Christianity, religious freedom, State Department

By: Randy DeSoto on May 15, 2018 at 1:00pm

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Comedian ‘Jokes’ About Killing ICE Agents, Ends Up on Wrong End of DHS Home Raid

Becky Loggia

FBI Releases Pro-2nd Amendment Statement, States the Importance of Armed Citizens in America

Scott Kelnhofer

Hawaii Eruption Has Some Experts Worried About US West Coast

Jack Davis

donald trump

President Trump Has Heartbreaking Message About His Mother: ‘I Miss Her a Lot’

Scott Kelnhofer

Lawyer: Mueller Indicted a Company That Didn’t Exist

Tim Pearce

Haley Gives Unequivocal ‘No’ to UN Push for ‘Legally Binding’ Climate Pact with US

Chris Agee

Fmr. Military Sniper Attacks Obama, Says Trump’s Approach ‘Strikes Fear’ into Enemy

Randy DeSoto

Analysis: The ‘Deep State’ Tactics Used Against Trump Campaign Were First Employed in GOP Senate Race

Recently Posted