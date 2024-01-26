If you visit Los Angeles and the freeway turns into a parking lot, as it does so often in that gridlock-prone city, it can be a bit unnerving when a motorcycle comes roaring up between the stopped cars.

It’s called lane splitting, and in LA it’s perfectly legal.

But what happens when you’re doing 75 mph or more on an interstate and a motorcycle comes zipping in and out of traffic as though the other vehicles are standing still?

That guy is breaking the law. Big time. And he’s risking his life and those of others.

Authorities know who that guy is — a 32-year-old Texan, Rendon Dietzmann, who likes to post videos of his motorcycle antics on YouTube under the name Gixxer Brah.

According to KRDO-TV, there’s video of him on Sept. 28 running his motorcycle on Interstate 25 from Colorado Springs to Denver — a trip of over 60 miles — in 20 minutes.

He was traveling at speeds of more than 150 mph, police said.

The video appears to have been removed from Dietzmann’s YouTube channel, but a clip posted by KRDO on X has garnered 2.2 million views.

Colorado State Patrol has an arrest warrant out for a motorcyclist accused of driving from Garden of the Gods Rd to Denver in 20 minutes. Read more here: https://t.co/f66SspK49D

🎥- CSP pic.twitter.com/I5NX0XFpPx — KRDO13 (@KRDO_13) January 24, 2024



There’s now an arrest warrant out for Dietzmann, KRDO reported on Wednesday, and a long list of charges against him.

“Illegal and reckless driving behavior will not be tolerated in Colorado,” said Sgt. Troy Kessler of the Colorado State Patrol.

“We care too much for those traveling on our roadways to ignore the blatant disregard for the safety of others.”

“That’s a very dangerous thing to do,” trooper Gabriel Moltrer said.

“Any type of wind shear could throw his bike off. It could surprise drivers that are right there next to him to swerve and cause an accident. He may even be hit, lose control of his bike and be ejected.

“And at that speed, that’s going to cause significant injury, if not death.”

Dietzmann was identified following an investigation by the CSP, the Dallas Police Department and Colorado’s El Paso County District Attorney’s Office, KRDO reported.

The resulting warrant includes charges of reckless driving, speeding 40 mph over the limit, engaging in an exhibition of speed, engaging in a speed contest, reckless endangerment, placing another person in fear of imminent serious bodily injury, and having a vehicle with no number plates attached.

“This is an extreme example, but sadly a real one,” Kessler said.

“If you drive like this, you can expect to be arrested when you are located,” he added.

“This is the best outcome for a person who drives violently since the smallest mistake could result in his death or that of an innocent person in the area.”

Kessler said the CSP has no tolerance “towards someone who so blatantly disregards the well-being of the community.”

