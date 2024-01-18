Share
News

Harrowing Footage Shows Former ESPN Sportscaster Thrown from RV in High-Speed Crash

 By Jack Davis  January 18, 2024 at 4:49pm
Share

Former ESPN broadcaster Cordell Patrick knows that he should have died on Monday.

“I do know how I am alive, by the grace of God. That was divine intervention and nothing else,” Patrick said, according to CBS as he recalled the Monday incident in which he was thrown from an RV and landed on a busy freeway.

Patrick and his wife were on the freeway, with his wife behind the wheel, when she fell asleep. He had gotten up to use the RV’s restroom, according to KTLA-TV.

“I had just unbuckled my seat belt. It was only unbuckled for five seconds,” Patrick recalled. “I noticed my wife had dozed off, so instead of going straight, we were headed toward the median. I tried grabbing the steering wheel, but before I could grab it we already had impact.”

Video shows that as the RV hit the center median, Patrick was tossed from the driver’s side window into the opposite lanes of the freeway.

Trending:
NFL Announces 'Black National Anthem' Performer for Super Bowl


“All I’m thinking about is that I’m going to get hit by a car,” he said. “I’m on one of the busiest freeways in L.A. County so what was going through my mind was, ‘I’ll be dead shortly.’”

Patrick told CBS that his face was injured from sliding across 170 feet of pavement.

“It’s indescribable. I didn’t know what was going on. I thought the entire side of the RV had been ripped off. I was trying to figure out, ‘Why am I outside?’” he said.

Have you ever been involved in a car crash?

Video shows one vehicle swerving to avoid him. Patrick knew he needed to move.

“I just dragged myself and then I leaned up my back against the median until help could come and help came pretty quick,” he said, according to KTLA.

Alf Smithey pulled over to do what he could.

Related:
Fisherman Ends up Frantically Trying to Stop Traffic After Noticing Tiny Sparkle Underneath Bridge

“I noticed the guy is lying in the road still. I was just trying to keep cars away from him,” he said.

“He was all the way there [conscious]. That was the shocking part. I asked him his name, I asked him all kinds of stuff and he was all the way there. He knew he broke his arm, he knew he broke his leg,” he said.

CBS noted that Patrick broke his collarbone, two other bones on his leg and a few toes, and received stitches on his forehead.

Patrick believes God gave him a second chance at life.

“It was divine intervention,” he said. “If you didn’t think there was a higher power before this, I’m a living witness and I’ve got a living testimony to tell,” he told KTLA.

“You need to pay attention. All of us need to change our lives in some way or another. I’m getting ready to start mine now, Patrick said, according to KABC-TV.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Harrowing Footage Shows Former ESPN Sportscaster Thrown from RV in High-Speed Crash
Watch: Melania Trump Delivers Touching Eulogy for Her Mother as Donald Looks On
LGBT Center Director Arrested in Multi-Agency Child Sex Sting
14 Democrats Join the GOP to Condemn Biden's Open-Border Policies
Texas Attorney General Boldly Defies Biden Administration's Border Demand
See more...

Conversation