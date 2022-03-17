Share
Lifestyle

State Troopers Rescue Man with Autism After He Leaves Group Home, Ends Up Struggling in Icy Pond

 By Amanda Thomason  March 17, 2022 at 2:07pm
Share

On Wednesday night, a 30-year-old man with autism walked away from a group home in Groveland Township, Michigan, where he was a resident.

Around 11:30 p.m., someone at the home in suburban Detroit realized what had happened and called authorities, according to The Detroit News.

Reinforcements were quickly brought in, and state troopers, a K-9 unit and a helicopter were soon on the case.

It was dark and cold, and for two hours the group continued searching. Then a tip came in: Someone called to say a man had fallen through the ice of a frozen pond in Oakland County.

The location was about 4.5 miles from the group home, and as authorities approached, they could hear someone calling for help.

Trending:
With a Single Tweet, Kamala Harris Proves Just How Incompetent She Is

They asked the man to keep yelling, as he was stuck chest-deep in the icy water in total darkness.

“I’m coming for you buddy, come on!” one trooper shouted, as heard on the resulting bodycam video. “Keep yelling for me! Are you above the water? Can you come to my voice?”

A trooper quickly went out and crashed through the ice. He continued to plunge forward, breaking the ice with his fists to clear a path.

A second trooper also went out on the ice but managed to keep from falling in.

Together, the two were able to retrieve the man, who by that time was suffering from hypothermia.

Related:
Hero Risks Life Climbing Through Broken Second-Story Window to Save Two Children and a Dog from Fire

After he was brought to solid ground again, the man was taken to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township, according to WJRT-TV. He was treated and is expected to make a full recovery. He was confirmed to be the man missing from the group home.

Thankfully, neither trooper was injured in the rescue.

Though the videos are dark, as the rescue was performed at night, it still communicates the sense of urgency the troopers had and a taste of the challenge they faced with the frigid nighttime rescue.

“This tweet thread contains body cam video of the ice rescue from last night,” MSP Metro Detroit tweeted on Thursday.

“It is not the whole video and some is blurry, but should give our followers an idea of what occurred. Warning: Some of it is intense. Great job troops.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




State Troopers Rescue Man with Autism After He Leaves Group Home, Ends Up Struggling in Icy Pond
Hero Risks Life Climbing Through Broken Second-Story Window to Save Two Children and a Dog from Fire
Deputies Enter Home to Find 14 Dogs Living in Horrible Conditions and 15 More in the Freezer
Pet-Sitter Mauled by Dogs, Bitten 800 Times, Shows Face for the First Time: 'I Would Like an Apology'
Mystery Solved: Authorities Identify Remains of 4-Year-Old Girl Found in Desert 62 Years Ago
See more...

Conversation