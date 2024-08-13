Stephen Colbert and CNN's Kaitlan Collins Humiliated When Audience Unexpectedly Laughs at Their Spin Attempt

As a general rule, modern woke liberals have no trouble absorbing establishment propaganda.

On occasion, however, even a modern liberal’s spontaneous reaction will betray the truth.

Monday on CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reacted with surprise when the show’s eponymous and repellent host engaged in such absurd gaslighting that not even the liberals in his own audience could help but laugh.

“I know you guys are objective over there, that you just report the news as it is,” Colbert said.

He actually said that. Colbert referred to the paid establishment propagandists at CNN as “objective.”

One of the great moments in the recent history of late-night television ensued.

First, audience members began laughing even before Colbert had finished his sentence.

Then, the host looked at his own audience with a mixture of surprise and alarm.

“No. No. CNN makes a — ” he said before laughing.

Do you trust the mainstream media? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Is that supposed to be a laugh line?” Collins asked.

“It wasn’t supposed to be, but I guess it is,” the embarrassed host said while shrugging.

The rest of the segment featured nothing worth watching. But readers who would like to see the hilarious moment of accidental honesty may do so in the YouTube video below. The relevant exchange began at the 4:15 mark.

Of course, neither the host nor his guest’s network may claim objectivity.

Colbert, for instance, prostituted himself in the service of the COVID regime by relentlessly pushing the so-called “vaccine.”

As for Collins’ employer, CNN has a recent and lengthy history of hostility toward former President Donald Trump.

In the aftermath of the July 13 assassination attempt against the former president, for instance, CNN beclowned itself with the headline “Trump injured in incident at Pennsylvania rally.”

That ridiculous headline appeared only weeks after CNN host Kasie Hunt censored Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt by abruptly halting an interview rather than allow Leavitt to criticize Hunt’s colleague, notorious Trump-hating CNN host Jake Tapper.

Speaking of Tapper, one could multiply examples of extreme bias. To cite one, however, recall in October 2020 when Tapper pulled a Kasie Hunt by abruptly ending an interview with Lara Trump after the then-president’s daughter-in-law had the audacity to point out that then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had suffered cognitive decline.

Yes, Tapper and the establishment media spent years covering for Biden.

Thus, when Colbert called CNN “objective,” not even his liberal audience could refrain from laughing.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.