Stephen A. Smith Gives Brutal Reality Check to Mayor Pete, Explains Why He's Polling 'Zero' Percent with Black Voters

On Friday, outspoken ESPN host Stephen A. Smith delivered a brutal but much-needed reality check of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s presidential electability, especially among black voters.

Appearing on comedian Bill Maher’s HBO show, “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Smith was asked about an Emerson College Poll from late June in which Buttigieg led the 2028 Democrat presidential primary ticket with 16 percent of overall support, but a notable 0 percent of black support.

“You don’t usually see zero anywhere,” Maher noted. “Zero’s low. What is that all about?”

LOL: Stephen A. Smith delivers a brutally simple explanation for why 0% of Black people say they would vote for Pete Buttigieg. Bill Maher was stunned by the number. “Black voters, zero. Zero! You don’t usually see zero anywhere. Zero’s low!” He asked Smith to explain why this… pic.twitter.com/FGaspoTOq4 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 9, 2025

Smith, a black man himself, responded with the devastating truth.

“He doesn’t move us,” he said before briefly pausing. “I respect the man. I’ve interviewed him before, very nice man, highly intelligent. But you gotta be able to move us, bro. He doesn’t move us. You can speculate as to why that is, I’m not going there. He doesn’t move us.”

Indeed, and the reason why is obvious: Buttigieg is a openly homosexual man, whereas many black people are religious, conservative-minded people, despite their longtime history of being bamboozled into voting for the Democratic Party.

Just look at polling on the issue.

For instance, while support for same-sex marriage stands at 67 percent as of 2024, among the black community, that number falls to 54 percent, according to a PRRI American Values Atlas poll.

Perhaps even more importantly, a separate study commissioned by the National Black Justice Coalition found a strong majority — 60 percent — believed “advances for LGBTQ+ rights had come at the expense of Black civil rights,” according to the pro-LGBT news site Them.

Thankfully, black history has been changing before our very eyes due in large part to the influence of President Donald Trump.

Polls taken before the 2024 presidential election showed Trump’s Republican Party making notable gains among black voters, particularly black men.

Stunning article from WSJ! According to their polling in 7 battleground States, 30% of black men and 11% of black women, intend to vote for Trump in 2024. In 2020, Trump won 12% of the black male vote, and 6% of the black female vote. These are CATASTROPHIC numbers for Biden. pic.twitter.com/VlWd8rJuCI — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) April 11, 2024

“Republicans are making inroads among the socially conservative within minority communities who typically vote for Democrats,” Leila Fadel of NPR openly admitted last October, adding that the reason why was primarily because of “culture war issues.”

Meaning, of course, the modern Democratic Party’s obsession with demanding people use the “right” gender pronouns, transitioning the kids, and disparaging white people, among other things.

Data from the the 2024 presidential election likewise showed a similar increase in black voters switching to the Republican Party.

Black voters shifted modestly toward Trump in 2024. The shift was smallest among American Blacks, while Trump made larger gains with Afro-Caribbean voters in places like FL and NYC, as well as with African immigrants in cities such as Seattle, Columbus, and Louisville. pic.twitter.com/AdZ37g6LLP — Zachary Donnini (@ZacharyDonnini) June 18, 2025

Continuing his remarks on “Real Time,” Smith also, while still excoriating the Democratic Party, briefly broached the possibility of running for office himself.

“Listen, life is good, man. I mean, I leave the door open. I can’t imagine myself doing it, but I haven’t ruled it out, because I’m disgusted with what I’m seeing on the left,” he said, according to Deadline (emphasis ours).

Many people, particularly black voters, appear to share that same sentiment.

“I look at the national voice for the Democratic Party; it is non-existent,” Smith continued. “As far I’m concerned, a damn construction worker could win the Democratic nomination right now, as bad as it is for the Democratic Party.”

“They better get their act together. And excuse my language, but they are in for an a**-kicking if they don’t get their act together. The party is in disarray. New leadership,” he concluded.

Heck, as much as the Democratic Party has fallen in recent years, maybe what they need is a whole new party altogether.

