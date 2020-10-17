Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks officially revealed in a recent feature interview that she had an abortion in the early days of her career.

And according to The Guardian, the lionized musical artist, like many of her peers, credits much of her success to the decision.

“If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac. There’s just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked constantly. And there were a lot of drugs, I was doing a lot of drugs,” Nicks said.

“I would have had to walk away.”

In a new interview with The Guardian, legendary rock artist Stevie Nicks opened up about her decision to have an abortion in 1979, saying ‘there would have been no Fleetwood Mac’ without it. pic.twitter.com/x7P757c9xO — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 16, 2020

That was something the up-and-coming rock-star could not stomach doing. Her mother had told her from a young age that she must “never” give up on a career and allow men to support her financially.

“She said to me, ‘You will never stand in a room full of men and feel like you can’t keep up with them. And you will never depend upon a man to support you,'” Nicks told The Guardian. “She drummed that into me, and I’m so glad she did.”

At the time of her 1979 abortion, however, Nicks had something even more powerful driving her to the clinic: a dream. And by that I mean a deep, and apparently abiding, arrogance paralleled only by her willingness to sacrifice anything at the altar of second-wave feminism and momentary fame.

“The music we were going to bring to the world was going to heal so many people’s hearts and make people so happy, and I thought, ‘You know what? That’s really important,'” the artist said. “There’s not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers. That was my world’s mission.”

The sentiment, though deeply appalling — particularly because of Nicks’ clear-cut lack of remorse — was anything but rare.

If only American culture could count on just two hands the number of times it has been forced to hear mainstream celebration of a career built on the so-called “right to choose.”

Just this past January, left-wing Hollywood elites applauded up and down the Golden Coast as Michelle Williams, accepting the Golden Globe for best actress, proudly professed having had an abortion of her own.

“I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making and not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I can stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over,” Williams said. “Sometimes, messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I had carved with my own hand.”

“And I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose,” she added.

The purpose of the proclamation was simple — to reiterate a common misconception held high as truth in the current culture: The idea that modern American women must choose between motherhood and career.

As award-winning former Planned Parenthood clinic director and prominent pro-life activist Abby Johnson told The Western Journal earlier this year, “There is no profound sentiment there at all.”

“She doesn’t even see what she’s saying. She doesn’t even understand that in her own words, what she’s saying is that she has chosen acting over a child. She has chosen an award over a child,” Johnson said. “I realize now just how shallow that thinking is. Even though they think they are being so profound and so deep with their words about ‘choice.'”

“In the end, it just means trading something superficial and something frivolous for a baby,” the activist added. Her words are apparently applicable to more than one of the misguided souls our culture seems so keen on granting the power of celebrity.

