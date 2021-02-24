Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Stimulus Checks to Be Issued to Illegal Immigrants as Part of New COVID Relief Package

Gavin NewsomPatrick T. Fallon - AFP / Getty ImagesCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom speaks after touring a COVID-19 vaccination site on Monday in Long Beach, California. (Patrick T. Fallon - AFP / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published February 23, 2021 at 6:12pm
Mewe Share P Share

Illegal immigrants will get a piece of California’s $7.6-billion COVID-19 relief bill.

About $470 million of the bill approved Monday by the state legislature will go to 565,000 individuals who have tax ID numbers but did not get federal stimulus payments in the past and have incomes under $75,000, according to FOX Business.

During the Trump administration, individuals in the country illegally were not eligible for federal stimulus checks.

Republican state Sen. Jim Nielsen said that although the state was able to afford the spending right now, it was setting a dangerous precedent.

Should tax money be used this way?

TRENDING: Clarence Thomas Savages Justices, Feckless John Roberts for Refusing PA Election Cases

“This budget is going to be creating long-term obligations to the undocumented,” Nielsen said during a legislative debate, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Advocates for illegal immigrants said they need more.

“I think it’s a great step forward. It’s an acknowledgment of all these low-wage workers … that they are working hard and they have been disproportionately impacted through unemployment,” Democratic state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo said. “I think there is room to include more who are still not covered either by our state or by the federal [programs].”

“This doesn’t cover all of the relief they have been excluded from, and we are creating inequality as a result,” California Immigrant Policy Center manager Sasha Feldstein told lawmakers during a budget hearing.

“More is needed to protect thousands of undocumented workers left out,” added Fanelly Millán, an organizer for the Pomona Economic Opportunity Center.

Some on Twitter pushed back against the plan.

RELATED: Biden HHS Pick Becerra Defends Vote for Partial-Birth Abortion of 'Future Baby'

Although supporters said the bill will help small businesses that have struggled during the state’s lockdowns, Republican Assemblyman James Gallagher said it was Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s policies that actually caused the damage.

“This governor arbitrarily and unilaterally decided to shut down mostly small business in this state and as a result many small businesses have already gone out of business,” he said.

The California stimulus plan doles out $2.1 billion in grants and waivers of fees for small businesses.  About $2.3 billion goes directly to low-income residents.

Some illegal immigrants are included in the federal stimulus proposal that is currently making its way through the Democrat-controlled U.S. House.

The package would send $1,400 stimulus checks to mixed-status families that include illegal immigrants, according to Fox News.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Stimulus Checks to Be Issued to Illegal Immigrants as Part of New COVID Relief Package
Huge Fireball Erupts After Tractor-Trailer Collides with Train Carrying Petroleum
Former Clinton Adviser: US Becoming a 'Totalitarian State' Under Biden
Democrat Proposes Banning a Video Game in Bid to Curb Skyrocketing Carjackings in Chicago
Rush Limbaugh's Widow Announces Plans for Memorial Service
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×