A bizarre murder mystery continues to play out in Idaho, but after a week of investigating, police seem no closer to finding any answers to a growing number of questions surrounding the case.

Police were called to the Moscow, Idaho, home of a group of University of Idaho students. When officers arrived on Nov. 13, they discovered four students in their beds, apparently murdered in their sleep by someone wielding a knife or edged weapon of some kind.

Found dead were Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, the Daily Mail reported.

“Some of the victims had defensive wounds, and each victim was stabbed multiple times,” Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said.

All were reportedly found in their bedrooms; none were bound and gagged as early reports claimed, and there was no evidence of sexual assault on any of them.

Still, after a week, the police have no suspects.

“We are looking at everyone, every tip we get, every lead we get, there’s no one that we’re not gonna talk to. There’s no one that we’re not gonna interview. There’s no one that we’re not gonna look into,” Moscow Police Chief James Fry said last week, the New York Post reported.

While all that is odd enough, police have only seemed to rack up a growing number of questions, but they do not appear to be getting any answers.

Officials say that a 911 call alerting them to the crime was called in on one of the surviving roommate’s phones, according to Fox News. But they did not reveal which roommate, either Dylan Mortensen or Bethany Funke,

However, the 911 call came many hours after the murders, which police say occurred between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m.

To complicate matters, a couple living three miles from the murder site have claimed that they discovered their pet Mini Australian shepherd dog was “filleted” by an assailant wielding a large knife late last month, and they fear their dog was killed by the same creep who attacked the students, the Daily Mail added.

Despite the assertions on Fox News by Kaylee Goncalves’ father, Steve Goncalves that the killer was very “sloppy” at his crime in the house full of students, police still have no suspect and little information that might lead them to a conclusion of the case.

As CBS News reported, investigators say that there were other people besides the two residents who were uninjured in the house at the time of the 911 call, but they are not quite sure how many, nor when they got to the residence.

Following a press conference on Sunday, Moscow police revealed that “the surviving roommates summoned friends to the residence” because they thought one victim was in distress and could not be roused. According to police, multiple people talked to the 911 dispatcher during the call.

University of Idaho President Scott Green recently told the school that they should be “prepared for a lengthy investigation” into the crime, Fox News reported.

Moscow Police investigators have already cleared a number of people.

“We do not believe the following individuals are involved in this crime,” Lanier told reporters. “The two surviving roommates; a male seen at the Grubb Truck food vendor downtown, specifically wearing a white hoodie; [and] a private party who provided rides home to Kaylee and Madison in the early morning hour of Nov. 13.”

According to the Daily Mail, Goncalves and Mogen called Goncalves’ ex-boyfriend Jack DuCouer several times the night of the murders, but Kristi Goncalves, Kaylee Goncalves’ mother, said she believes DuCouer is innocent.

“Jack is just as distraught as we are. Jack is our family. Jacks is 1,000 percent, 2,000 percent our family, and Jack is with us. We stand behind him 100 percent,” Kristi Goncalves said.

Police have also cleared a man who had been called several times prior to the murders by victims Mogen and Goncalves, Fox News reported. This is most likely referring to DuCouer.

There were no signs of forced entry to the building, nor any of the rooms, and police have no clue as to a motive, nor if one of more of the victims were specifically targeted.

Some experts are advising police that the knife used in the murders may be one similar to a military K-Bar fighting knife, Fox News reported.

The police have had a week, but they seem no closer to any sort of explanation than they were when they first entered the crime scene. The strange case, one of several this fall season, gets more bizarre every day, and the victims families still have no closure.

