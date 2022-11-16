Parler Share
News
The above stock image is of downtown Los Angeles.
The above stock image is of downtown Los Angeles. (Mitch Diamond / Getty Images)

Homeless Man Randomly Stabs 2 People in Downtown Los Angeles Target, Security Guard Ends Bloody Rampage

 By Richard Moorhead  November 16, 2022 at 2:53pm
Parler Share

Two people have been hospitalized after a homeless man carried out a stabbing spree in a Los Angeles Target store.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore described the attack, which occurred Tuesday evening, as unprovoked, according to KTLA-TV.

A suspect “dressed in homeless attire” confronted a 9-year-old boy in the Target after entering the business.

“[He] confronted him and told the young boy he was going to stab him and kill him,” Moore said of the suspect’s actions, according to The Blaze.

The homeless man had previously taken knives from a kitchenware section of the store.

Trending:
Biden Issues Public Response to Trump's 2024 Announcement

A 25-year-old woman was also attacked in the stabbing spree.

An armed security guard ultimately neutralized the suspect, shooting him twice in the stomach.

A Target employee who witnessed the shooting indicated that the suspect had lunged at the armed security guards with a knife before he was fatally shot, according to The Blaze.

One witness is describing the violent act as totally random.

Has Los Angeles become a third world country?

“Out of nowhere, we heard people screaming,” Kevin Zaragoza said, according to the Blaze.

“We rushed to the front. Right there by the exit we see a girl on the floor, blood all over her.”

The area was host to a large police presence after the stabbing spree. The identity of the deceased suspect hasn’t been confirmed as of Wednesday morning.

The child victim is reportedly in stable condition, but was taken to an area hospital. The female victim was in surgery as of Tuesday night, and is considered to be in serious condition.

Los Angeles has one of the most serious homelessness problems in the United States.

Related:
Entire County Losing Its Daytime Police Patrols as Catastrophe Sets in - 65k Left to Fend for Themselves

The problem has only worsened, even as local and state authorities funnel more money into homelessness prevention. The city’s official homeless count increased from 39,135 in 2011 to 66,436 in 2020.

The problem correlates with both petty and violent crime.

California residents have reconsidered their Second Amendment rights amid a crime epidemic that’s affected even Los Angeles’ wealthiest neighborhoods.

Police Chief Moore called for “outreach, engagement, [and] services” for the homeless after the stabbing spree, according to The Blaze.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Homeless Man Randomly Stabs 2 People in Downtown Los Angeles Target, Security Guard Ends Bloody Rampage
Matt Gaetz Takes Republican Leadership to the Wood Chipper After Red Wave Disappointment
Watch: Armed Suspect Thinks He's in Control, Quickly Gets Taken Down by Security Guard
Trump Announcement Heard 'Round the World - Buckle Up for Huge 2024 Election
Watch: DeSantis Breaks Silence, Responds to Criticism Ahead of Trump's Announcement
See more...

Conversation