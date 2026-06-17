Would-Be Streaker Faces Embarrassing Takedown, Gets Beer Poured on Him By World Cup Fan

They do not do streaking the way they used to.

More than 50 years after America’s playing fields were first treated – if that is the correct word – to the sight of a naked nutjob dashing across a field for the sheer exuberant joy of being arrested, the word “streaker” yet again hit media headlines after a stunt that went so terribly wrong on Friday.

On Friday night, what media outlets such as Barstool Sports and the New York Post judged to be one of the worst streaker performances ever played out at SoFi Field.

On the field, the United States men’s soccer team was taking apart Paraguay in a 4-1 win, the score of which makes the match seem closer than it really was.

A fan who clearly did not read the streaking rulebook and remained dressed – or perhaps believed good taste dictated a certain decorum – decided the time was right for a dash with destiny.

Carrying a soccer ball, as noted by Goal.com, the fan cleared a glass barrier designed to discourage those earnest about rubbing, um, shoulders, with the players to give up.

But having come so far, and having already made such a spectacle of himself, what came next was a standoff, as an increasing number of security guards made the end result a foregone conclusion, as noted by the Post.

But rather than meekly surrender and dash his hopes, the man went back and forth until finally the inevitable took place.

The dive might not have been scored highly, but it allowed the swarming security guards to finally put their hands on the man so that he could be led away.

Despite the entertainment at a point in the match where the outcome was not in doubt, abuse was heaped on the head of the would-be “streaker,” with fans calling out, “You f—— idiot,” and the timeless variant, “You dumb f—.”

To add insult to the injury of a failed scheme, a fan sitting in judgment poured beer on the head of the man, bathing the security guards in the process as well.

A fan tried running onto the field at the USA vs Paruguay match but instantly got tackled by security 😳 pic.twitter.com/MieP44HcQM — clip 🛸 (@clippedszn) June 13, 2026

John Rich, on Barstool Sports, shared a sense of disappointment at the antics and the anti-climactic conclusion.

“I feel like the definition of streaker has changed over the years. In the past, I would have only given someone credit for ‘streaking’ if they were fully naked. I always thought you had to be naked to be considered a streaker. But now I see it applied to any fan who rushes the field,” he wrote.

“Regardless, this guy doesn’t get credit for anything. I don’t even know if you can call it an attempt. He just leapt into the arms of the law. Just a whole team of people waiting to tackle and arrest him. I don’t throw around WOAT of lightly, but if that’s not the single worst field rushing performance I’ve ever seen, I don’t know what is.”

“It was such a good night too. Such a fun game. The U.S. was cruising. I’m sure the party afterwards was great. He just decided he’d rather spend the night in jail,” Rich continued. “He must have lost a bet. Or gotten dumped mid-game. Or was already on the run from the cops and figured he’d speed up the process. Something that made him say to himself, ‘I don’t want to be free anymore. Just take me to jail.’

“I get being caught up in the moment, but the people cheering you on are not your friends. They just want to see if you’re really that much of an idiot. Which you are. Congratulations.”

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