Share
News
A Disney store sign hangs on Oxford Street in London, England, on June 11, 2018.
A Disney store sign hangs on Oxford Street in London, England, on June 11, 2018. (John Keeble / Getty Images)

Struggling Disney Indefinitely Shelves Troubled Film About Black Superhero: Report

 By Bryan Chai  October 27, 2024 at 10:00am
Share

Disney and Marvel Studios are putting a big — but expected — damper on fan excitement when it comes to one of the forefathers of the superhero movie genre.

During a time where a struggling Disney desperately needs a win in the wake of poorly received (or outright canceled) major projects, horrific public relations, and all sorts of issues at the box office, one of its most potent vessels for recapturing that magic appears to have been shelved — with no return date in sight.

According to a somber report from Deadline, Disney has removed the also-struggling film “Blade” from its upcoming 2025 release calendar.

(The film was originally slated for a Nov. 7, 2025 release date.)

“Blade,” which is about the titular black vampire hunter (and a half-vampire himself), was first formally announced by Marvel Studios in 2019 — alongside actor Mahershala Ali as the lead — and has seen nothing but troubles since.

First, and perhaps most importantly, “Blade” saw its original filming timeline completely derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic that saw swathes of the civilized world shut down in response.

Secondly, “Blade” has also survived a pair of strikes (one for actors and one for writers) that rocked Hollywood.

Third, the film has seen not one, but two directors depart the project since its inception — never a great sign when it comes to continuity in a film.

Fans of “Blade” won’t find much solace in the Deadline report, as it effectively stated that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s desire to create a perfect “Blade” movie outweighs any timetable or road map.

Did you see any of the original Wesley Snipes' “Blade” movies?

“For Marvel Boss Kevin Feige, it’s important to make the best Blade movie ever,” the report noted. “The studio won’t make the movie until they’ve cracked a great script.”

Reading between the lines, it means the movie’s going to be shelved indefinitely “until they’ve cracked a great script” — a rather nebulous marker.

Adding to the concern, as Variety reported, Disney added a trio of unnamed projects to its 2025 slate, which could further divert potential resources away from the date-less “Blade.”

Related:
Longtime Disney Fans Spill the Beans About Company's Ultra-Secretive Restaurant: 'It's a Cult'

The forthcoming “Blade” movie is a reboot of a trilogy of highly successful superhero movies from the late ’90s and early aughts.

The original “Blade” movie came out in 1998 from New Line Cinema studios and starred actor Wesley Snipes in the lead role.

The movie was enough of a hit to spawn a pair of sequels, 2002’s “Blade II” and 2004’s “Blade: Trinity.”

Per Deadline, that trilogy of “Blade” films would end up “grossing $418.1M at the worldwide box office, unadjusted for inflation.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Struggling Disney Indefinitely Shelves Troubled Film About Black Superhero: Report
'The Irony': Horrific Missed NFL Call Benefits the Team That's Trying to Change Related Rule
Can AI Be Blamed for Suicide? Grieving Mother Looks to Find Out After 'Game of Thrones' AI Allegedly Led to Her Son's Death
Top Obama Advisor David Axelrod Sounds Alarm About Kamala Harris's Town Hall Performance: 'Word Salad City'
Trump Takes National Polling Lead as Voters Think Back to His Presidency
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation