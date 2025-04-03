Trump Issues Statement the Morning After 'Liberation Day': 'The Operation Is Over'

The dust has settled, plans are in motion, and the “healing” has begun — and that’s coming straight from President Donald Trump.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to make a triumphant post that “Liberation Day” has come and gone successfully.

As the Associated Press noted, on Wednesday, Trump officially slapped a fresh round of tariffs on countries that he deemed were unfairly using tariffs themselves against America.

According to Trump, the “country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered” by other nations in trade and tariffs.

The president dubbed Wednesday’s announcement of these reciprocal tariffs at the Rose Garden as “Liberation Day.”

Reciprocal tariffs include 34 percent tax on Chinese imports and 20 percent on European Union imports.

Trump stressed that these tariffs would ultimately be a boon for American taxpayers.

“Taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years,” Trump contended. “But it is not going to happen anymore.”

In the meanwhile, however, there may be some “healing” pains, and that’s also coming straight from Trump:

Do you support Trump’s tariffs? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (3 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“THE OPERATION IS OVER!” Trump posted in his trademark all-caps. “THE PATIENT LIVED, AND IS HEALING.

“THE PROGNOSIS IS THAT THE PATIENT WILL BE FAR STRONGER, BIGGER, BETTER, AND MORE RESILIENT THAN EVER BEFORE. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Trump’s remark about “healing” appears to be a nod to some of the aftermath of “Liberation Day,” namely a volatile shake-up at the stock market.

While the tariffs have worldwide implications, the effect on the American stock market has been particularly significant, as the AP pointed out.

“The S&P 500 was down 4.3 percent in morning trading, more than other major stock markets … The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,538 points, or 3.6 percent, as of 10:55 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 5.6 percent lower,” the outlet reported Thursday.

Sticking with the president’s Truth Social analogy, with the operation over and the patient alive, typically there’s going to be some painful recovery and recuperation post-surgery.

With the current state of the U.S. stock market, America seems to be smack dab in the middle of a painful recovery, but Trump seems adamant that things will be far “stronger, bigger, better, and more resilient” economically.

But Trump’s “Liberation Day” is also making sure that whatever potential pains Americans face will also be felt by people across the globe.

According to The New York Times, the market volatility has been similar throughout the world, including across Asia and Europe.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.