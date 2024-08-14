Star of Upcoming 'Snow White' Movie Creates Headache for Disney, Stabs Co-Star in the Back With 'Free Palestine' Declaration

Whoever runs PR for Disney’s new Snow White, Rachel Zegler, needs to be fired.

The young star’s inability to contain herself will likely cost Disney hundreds of millions of dollars when the company’s live-action remake of “Snow White,” starring Zegler, hits theaters in 2025.

Just when you thought her PR campaign for the movie couldn’t get any worse (so far Zegler has disrespected the original “Snow White” movie, lectured the audience about feminism and come off like an entitled brat) the situation managed to get a whole lot worse for Disney on Monday.

After the first official trailer for the movie debuted, with audiences mocking its crude overuse of CGI, Zegler took to X to thank those who watched the trailer.

i love you all so much! thank you for the love and for 120m views on our trailer in just 24 hours! what a whirlwind. i am in the thick of rehearsals for romeo + juliet so i’m gonna get outta here. bye for now. ❤️🍎🕊️ — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) August 12, 2024

“i love you all so much! thank you for the love and for 120m views on our trailer in just 24 hours! what a whirlwind,” Zegler wrote.

“i am in the thick of rehearsals for romeo + juliet so i’m gonna get outta here. bye for now.”

If she had let it end there, this may have been a win for the young actress, one of the few she’s had in recent years. It would’ve been one of the few examples of Zegler actually thanking the audience rather than taking it for granted.

But then, she just had to go and make everything political again with a follow-up post:

and always remember, free palestine. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) August 12, 2024

“and always remember, free palestine,” she added.

Zegler’s first post, the one where she’s actually thanking the fans and not coming off like a partisan hack, has 1.4 million views. The second, where she alienates the portion of her audience that doesn’t support anti-Israel terrorism, has 5.7 million views.

Just like that, any goodwill she may have won back with hesitant audiences wondering whether they should take their kids to go see her upcoming movie was wiped away.

For those who may not remember, this is far from the first time Zegler went out of her way to alienate audiences with traditional values.

The 23-year-old has called for the cancellation of Gina Carano and J.K. Rowling for not towing the woke line, revealed her Snow White would not be saved by the prince because “it’s no longer 1937,” said the original Snow White prince was a “stalker” and made a point to say she never liked the original “Snow White” movie growing up.

What makes this most recent anti-Israel post of hers even worse is the fact that Zegler’s co-star, Gal Gadot, has been under attack over her Israeli heritage.

The film is even facing an anti-Israel boycott over the fact that Gadot served in the Israel Defense Forces, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Instead of having her costar’s back, Zegler is feeding into the antisemitic fever, all while alienating what’s left of Disney’s audiences.

Mark this writers words: Disney’s “Snow White” will be one of the biggest box office flops of 2025, and Zegler will have no one to blame but herself.

