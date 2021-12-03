Stunning Pictures: You Can Now Rent the 'Home Alone' Movie House

Everyone has their favorite Christmas movie, and for many it’s the classic 1990 film, “Home Alone.” Kids who saw the movie when it first came out are adults now, but they can relive their childhood through one very exclusive offer.

That’s because for one night only, Dec. 12, the house featured in the movie will be offered to rent through Airbnb to whoever can book it first (assuming you’re not Joe Pesci or Daniel Stern).







“Entire residential home hosted by Buzz,” the listing for the Chicago-based home reads. The “Buzz” referred to is none other than Buzz McAllister, played by Devin Ratray, who has written the Airbnb description and promised that things are different now.

“You may not remember me as particularly accommodating,” he said in a news release, according to the BBC.

“But I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home — my pizza, even — with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time.”







Though it’s been more than 30 years since the film was released, the home looks pretty much the same as it did then, promising plenty of nostalgia.

“It’s a holiday wish come true: a cozy holiday scene with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree awaits you at the McCallister ‘castle’ (oh, and so does my pet tarantula – mind watching him for me?), now bookable for the very first time,” the listing continues.

“This holiday season, we’re playing by my little bro’s rules, so feel free to eat junk food, watch rubbish on TV, borrow my dad’s aftershave and choose your own adventure with a legendary battle plan as a guide. Just stay out of my room, okay?







“After you’ve worked up an appetite, you can feast on all the comfort food your hearts desire, including plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.”

The reservation will be open to a group of up to four guests on Dec. 7 at 1:00 p.m. C.T.

“Though we’re older and wiser now (I’ve even got my own security firm), we’re never too old for holiday hijinks,” Buzz’s description states. “So while we’re away on vacation (all of us, this time), I’m inviting one crew of mischief makers to let their inner eight-year-olds run free in my childhood home on Dec. 12.”

You might think an offer like this would come with a hefty price tag — but it appears that the spirit of giving is in full swing. The cost for the night at the famed house is a mere $25, and Airbnb has pledged to “make a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital, which is dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life for each of its patients with complex conditions, disabilities, and chronic illness.”

In addition to the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay at the McAllister home, a security team will be present, meals will be arranged and the guests will receive a “LEGO Ideas Home Alone set to take and build at home.”

Seems like a pretty sweet deal and a fantastic way to celebrate Christmas. Is this something you would enjoy?

