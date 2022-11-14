Suburban Illinois Voters Stick Dagger Through Left's Prized Degeneracy by 40-Point Margin

On Election Day, there was more on the ballot than candidates, and voters in one St. Louis, Illinois, suburb let their voices be heard regarding one radical measure.

“Shall tax-supported libraries and schools promote drag queen events to minors?”

This was the question posed to Glen Carbon, Illinois, voters, The Federalist reported.

Sixty-nine percent of residents voted against the measure, sending a clear message to radical leftist policymakers that their town wasn’t interested in prized degeneracy as the vote failed by a 40 point margin.

Over the summer two libraries offered drag show events, prompting several in the community — including pastors — to speak out and fight to have the question be voted on as a part of this year’s ballot.

“If sexualizing and sexually grooming children isn’t your bright line for the church to speak publicly, I want to know what your bright line is,” said local pastor Heath Curtis in a statement to The Federalist.

Several people, including those who work in the libraries, defended these drag events.

“I have to say they were some of the best-attended programs of the summer,” Glen Carbon Library Director Christine Gerrish said, KSDK reported.

“We had 60 people for the adult program and around 50 for story time.”

The story time program catered to minors, with advertising even targeting “toddlers,” according to The Federalist.

Gerrish added that the library often has around 10 people at a program and that the drag queen program was seen as a way to generate more interest for the library.

According to Christopher Rufo, an investigative journalist writing on the origins and goal of such events, “The purpose … is to subvert the system of heteronormativity, which includes childhood innocence, and reengineer childhood sexuality from the ground up.”

Republican Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler helped put the question on ballots in an effort to show voters that their tax dollars were going toward these events. Thankfully, voters chose not to allow public schools and libraries to “promote drag queen events to minors” in this Illinois suburb, but this is only a small victory.

Events like this appear to be part of the left’s wider war against parental control of their children’s education.

Failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate of Florida Charlie Crist and an endorsement from the Miami Herald made the argument that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “gave parents an outsize[d] voice in their children’s education,” Fox News reported.

Thankfully, Floridians stood up for their principles, earning DeSantis a landslide victory.

Across the country, parents are standing up to the radical left’s culture war on American family values. But they cannot do it alone.

It is also the role of church representatives, such as Curtis, to take a stand against such madness, as he himself pointed out, according to The Federalist.

“It is the church’s prophetic role to stand up and say what is right and wrong in society,” Curtis said. “Also to make sure people understand that the gospel calls for repentance and forgiveness of sins.”

The church and parents of the Glen Carbon community came together and delivered a decisive message, enough is enough.

