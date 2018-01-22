The Western Journal

Super Bowl-Bound QB’s First Words After Win Show There’s Hope for NFL

By Chris Agee
January 22, 2018 at 2:47pm

In a win against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday that secured his team a spot in Super Bowl LII, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles posted some of his most impressive stats since taking over as a starter earlier this season.

Instead of focusing on his performance, though, he used his media platform directly after the win to praise his teammates, fans, and most importantly God.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said in a post-game interview. “First and foremost, all glory belongs to God. I wouldn’t be here without him and this is just very humbling and unbelievable.”

According to a statement from the Eagles organization, Foles later echoed that invocation in another reaction to the NFC Championship win.

“Words can’t really describe what I feel right now,” he said. “I said it out there, all glory belongs to God. Wouldn’t be here without any of that.

Foles went on to share the spotlight with everyone involved in the team’s success.

“I’m grateful and humbled to be a part of this team, to be in this moment, to share it with our family, our fans, all of the people that love the Philadelphia Eagles, this franchise, and my teammates,” he said. “It is honestly unbelievable, words just can’t describe.”

Unity among his teammates has been a crucial element to cohesion on and off the field, he said.

“I’m going to say it again, we lean on each other, we play for each other, and that’s what is special about this team is there is never going to be a time when we turn on each other. We’re always going to be there to support each other and that’s a beautiful thing about the Philadelphia Eagles,” he said.

Ahead of his impressive performance Sunday, Foles said it was obvious the entire team was working as a cohesive unit in the pursuit of a common goal. That knowledge gave him much-needed confidence going into such a high-stakes game.

“I felt good all week,” he said. “I felt good coming into the game. We have such a close-knit group of players that we all lean on each other, so it takes away from the nerves.”

Following an injury to Carson Wentz last month, Foles moved up to become starting quarterback for the Eagles for the first time since 2014.

The recent win marked his first appearance in an NFC Championship game.

“Just the journey that’s happened the last several years, it’s an emotional thing so you just want to settle in, but very soon just looking at the guys on the sidelines, pregame, being in the locker room everyone was just locked in,” he said.

Foles will appear with the Eagles for the team’s third-ever Super Bowl appearance — its first in 14 years.

Tags: Faith, football, National Football League NFL, Sports

By: Chris Agee on January 22, 2018 at 2:47pm

