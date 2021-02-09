Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Super Bowl Ratings Crash to Lowest Level in Decades

Super BowlPatrick Smith / Getty ImagesTom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on from the line of scrimmage during Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published February 9, 2021 at 2:07pm
Mewe Share P Share

Sunday’s Super Bowl blowout of the Kansas City Chiefs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has earned the title of the “least-watched Super Bowl in recent history,” according to Deadline.

The game emerged with a Nielsen-estimated 38.2 rating — a measure of how many households watched the game out of all possible households, according to Sports Media Watch.

The rating was the lowest since Super Bowl III in 1969, which had a 36.0 rating. That was the year Joe Namath and his upstart New York Jets defeated the Baltimore Colts.

Sunday’s matchup was only the seventh Super Bowl with a rating below 40, and the first sub-40 rating since 1990.

On CBS, 91.6 million people watched the game, an eight percent drop from last year’s game on Fox alone with 99.9 million viewers, according to Deadline.

TRENDING: North Dakota Republicans Move to Wrest Control from Biden, Place Power Back with the Constitution

Are you tired of the NFL's social justice crusade?

Across all platforms, this year’s game averaged 96.4 million viewers, making it the lowest audience for a Super Bowl since 2007, when the game attracted 93.18 million viewers.

Some noted that neither Tampa nor Kansas City are major TV markets, although one major metro area did follow the game closely — Boston.

There was one increase. The streaming audience of 5.7 million was a 68 percent increase from the 3.4 million fans who watched the game online last year.

In giving context to the numbers, Deadline noted that the “NFL had a 10% drop in ratings on average this season after two years of increases — a fall that can’t help but hit the Super Bowl itself and dim enthusiasm as teams and supporters quarreled over safety protocols, cultural and racial justice, and a schedule that sometimes went off the rails due to positive coronavirus test results.”

Others had their own views about the game.

RELATED: Chiefs Star Claims Tom Brady Called Him 'Something I Won't Repeat' During Heated Clash

Writing in the New York Post, Charles Gasparino said that the NFL’s social justice forays have made the game a turn-off.

“People hate being told they need to be re-educated on race relations when they simply want to relax and watch a game,” he wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Super Bowl Ratings Crash to Lowest Level in Decades
Report: Biden DOJ to Force Out Trump Appointees
World Health Organization, Fooled Once by China Already, Claims Lab Leak COVID Theory 'Extremely Unlikely'
Biden Tells Veteran Nurse 'You Look Like a Freshman'
Whistleblowers Make Alarming Accusations About COVID Testing Lab
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×