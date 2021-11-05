Supercut: Leftist Pundits Play the Race Card 19 Times in 2 Minutes to Explain Away GOP Blowout

There was no better way to watch Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin defeat Democrat Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday night than switching back and forth between MNSBC and CNN to revel in the misery.

Panelists and hosts on both networks were so triggered by Republican victories in Virginia and New Jersey that they resorted to blaming the convenient Democratic bogeyman of racism.

This video shared on Twitter by conservative commentator Tom Elliott shows the establishment media going off the rails as the results came in:

SUPERCUT! Liberals: We only lost Tuesday b/c Americans are racist pic.twitter.com/Cjod4aH4Jx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 4, 2021

“Glenn Youngkin played the race card for a reason: because he knows it works on certain white voters,” CNN’s Nia-Malika Henderson said one of the 19 times race or racism was mentioned in Elliott’s two-minute video.

“[Youngkin] did stoke white grievance politics to mobilize the Republican base,” Chris Hayes said on MSNBC.

“This is about the fact that a good chunk of voters out there are OK with white supremacy,” said his colleague Tiffany Cross.

At one point, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace earned her paycheck by claiming that Youngkin had “laundered” former President Donald Trump’s “disgusting, flagrant racism” by concealing it in concerns about education.

“‘Education,’ which is code for ‘white parents don’t like the idea of teaching about race,'” Joy Reid responded.

Leftists will never learn. Voters rejected them and their obsession with skin color at the polls. They responded by doubling down and calling those voters racists.

Numerous familiar faces were in on the blame game all evening. Only CNN’s Van Jones and Anderson Cooper seemed self-aware enough to see what was really happening.

“I think that Democrats are coming across in ways that we don’t recognize that are annoying and offensive and seem out of touch in ways that I don’t think show up in our [social media] feeds when we’re looking at our kind of echo chamber,” Jones said.

“It seems annoying to a lot of people,” Cooper noted.

Van Jones: “Democrats are coming across as annoying and offensive and out-of-touch. I think there is a message here.” Anderson Cooper. “It seems annoying to a lot of people” pic.twitter.com/htNI89luii — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) November 3, 2021

The other talking heads, of course, blamed their losses on racism because they couldn’t fathom the idea that their stances on education, the economy and individual liberty cost them dearly on Tuesday. The party of critical race theory, soaring prices and coronavirus mandates lost on substance.

Youngkin ran a race focused on issues voters care about, as did Republican Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey, who has yet to concede to incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy even after the establishment media called that race.

Democrats lost the Virginia House of Delegates as well as the offices of lieutenant governor and attorney general, both to conservative minorities.

In New Jersey, longtime state Senate President Steve Sweeney, a Democrat, lost his race for re-election to a conservative truck driver named Edward Durr who spent all of $153 on his campaign.

These victories and others sent Democrats in Washington a clear message and might have relegated President Joe Biden to a lame duck a mere ten months into his term.

Without the ability of self-examination, our country’s broken media had to blame Biden’s bad day on racism.

Let’s hope that’s the only thing these people talk about for the next 12 months, as we now know it’s a losing strategy.

