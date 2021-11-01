New Investigation Debunks Pathetic McAuliffe Lie That 'CRT is Not Taught in VA Schools'

Terry McAuliffe repeatedly claims that Critical Race Theory has never been taught in Virginia’s public schools.

At the same time, the Virginia Department of Education recommends “We Want to Do More Than Survive,” a book by Bettina L. Love, which explicitly pushes CRT. A Fox investigation revealed the book had been pushed on all school stakeholders since March 2020.

Somebody’s lying.

Traditional Marxism pitted the bourgeois, those accused of hording wealth and resources, against the proletariat, the laborers who made all the wealth possible to begin with. Curious as to why the Marxist Resolution hit a brick wall in Western Europe, the Frankfurt School developed Critical Theory and birthed Cultural Marxism. CRT is a particularly wretched form of Cultural Marxism.

CRT zeroes in on Whiteness, specifically white males, as the culprit and non-Whites, specifically Blacks, as the oppressed. The goal is the same under either banner: divide and conquer. It’s one of the oldest Marxist strategies in the book.

Bettina L. Love’s magnum opus, “We Want to Do More Than Survive,” drips with hatred. The book is littered with spiteful passages, such as “teachers spirit-murder children” because “their vision is impaired by hate, racism and White supremacy.”

I had know idea the teachers at the school down the street were all such vile creatures.

Love goes on to claim that teachers “will never understand how they are being fooled by White supremacy, patriarchy, homophobia and classism.”

I guess only evil, stupid people stoop to becoming teachers? Who knew?

It sounds to me like Love, ironically, is the one guilty of the attempted spirit-murder of anyone who reads this litany in praise of hate.

Are Terry McAuliffe and Bettina L. Love Marxists? If so, they may or may not know it or care. What matters to them is cashing in on the pandemic of hate-mongering while they can.

They’re not alone.

Some of the most rabid CRT supporters claim they are not, in fact, critical race theorists. Ibram X. Kendi, the “anti-racist” conman who makes piles of money teaching racism, claimed he was not a critical race theorist in an interview with Joy Reid, as reported by The Federalist.

Kendi’s book, “How to Be an Antiracist,” has been placed on numerous recommended reading lists, including one for sailors in the U.S. Navy.

Two weeks earlier Kendi claimed in a podcast interview with Slate that “critical race theory is foundational to to to being Antiracist.” Sorry, Ibram, but you can’t have it both ways. It violates Aristotle’s law of non-contradiction.

Why all the contradictions and lies?

Sooner or later the cat was going to get out of the bag. CRT teaches kids to judge people not on the content of their character but on the color of their skin. The plain truth is CRT teaches kids to be racists.

Parents, to put it mildly, don’t like this.

Could that be why McAuliffe keeps denying that CRT is taught in Virginia? Is he trying to distance himself from reality by canceling truth? He may just end up canceling himself.

CRT and other Marxists campaigns attempt to reshape history and poison the minds of the people, especially the children. When a philosophy like CRT begins to implode, as must all reality-denying doctrines, people do all sorts of strange things.

Who can blame them? After slogging around in the pit of unreality for so long, they no longer know what is real.

