SECTIONS
News
Print

Supreme Court Appears Divided Along Ideological Lines Over Death Sentence Case

The Supreme Court justices pose for their official portrait in the East Conference Room at the Supreme Court building on Nov. 30, 2018, in Washington, D.C.Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesThe Supreme Court justices pose for their official portrait in the East Conference Room at the Supreme Court building on Nov. 30, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published December 11, 2019 at 11:58am
Print

The Supreme Court appeared divided Wednesday over whether an Arizona death row inmate should get a new sentencing trial nearly 30 years after being convicted of killing two people in home burglaries.

The outcome of inmate James Erin McKinney’s appeal could affect as many as 15 of Arizona’s 104 death row inmates.

McKinney wants the Supreme Court to throw out his sentences in the 1991 killings of Christine Mertens and Jim McClain so that a jury can decide whether he should face death or life in prison.

He was first sentenced to death by a judge.

He also argues that courts have not fully considered the horrific physical abuse he suffered as a child.

TRENDING: CNN Legal Analyst Admits Impeachment Has 'Little or No Shot' of Working, Calls Schiff's Court Claim 'Nonsense'

The Supreme Court ruled in 2002 that juries, not judges, must impose death sentences.

The court has also ruled that mitigating factors, including childhood deprivations, must be factored into sentencing decisions.

The justices have to decide whether McKinney should be able to take advantage of the ruling that requires juries to impose death sentences, even though the court ruled it does not typically apply to older cases.

They also have to determine whether the issue of McKinney’s past must be handled in a trial court or could be dealt with by the Arizona Supreme Court, which upheld his sentence last year after it said it gave some weight to his childhood deprivations.

Do you support the legality of the death sentence?

Several conservatives suggested they were skeptical of McKinney’s claims.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh voiced concern about “requiring a new sentencing 28 years after the murders and the families have been through this for three decades.”

Justice Samuel Alito told Neal Katyal, McKinney’s lawyer, that his client was seeking a “double windfall.”

The liberal justices appeared more receptive to Katyal’s arguments.

Justice Elena Kagan said it would be strange not to apply current law to a “new proceeding to correct a constitutional error in the year 2019.”

RELATED: Inmates Would Rather Go Back to the Electric Chair Than Receive Lethal Injection

McKinney’s half brother, Charles Michael Hedlund, also was convicted of murder in the deaths of Mertens and McClain during a series of burglaries in the Phoenix area.

Hedlund also has asked the Supreme Court to review his death sentence on similar grounds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Supreme Court Appears Divided Along Ideological Lines Over Death Sentence Case
What You Need To Know About the Four Heisman Trophy Candidates: Burrow, Fields, Hurts, Young
Two New Experimental Drugs May Help Save Lives of Women with Aggressive Forms of Breast Cancer - Report
14-Year-Old Found in Cold Outside by Nurse After Mother Allegedly Abandoned Him at Hospital
Missouri Locked with Planned Parenthood in Legal Fight Over Funding
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×