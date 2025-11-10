Share
News
DOYLESTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Director of the Board of Elections Tyler Burns holds a test ballot during a mail-in ballot processing demonstration at the Board of Elections office on September 30, 2024 in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Absentee and mail-in ballot processing begins in Pennsylvania and at 7 am on Election Day according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. (Photo by Hannah Beier/Getty Images)

Supreme Court Set to Decide if Mail-In Ballots Can Be Counted After Election Day

 By Randy DeSoto and    November 10, 2025 at 2:19pm
Share

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a case challenging state laws that allow mail-in ballots received after Election Day to be counted.

The case originated in Mississippi, where the Republican National Committee challenged a law allowing mail-in ballots that are received up to five business days after Election Day to be counted. The ballots must also be postmarked by the election’s date.

The 5th U.S. Circuit of Appeals ruled in favor of the RNC last fall, deciding, “Federal law requires voters to take timely steps to vote by Election Day. And federal law does not permit the State of Mississippi to extend the period for voting by one day, five days, or 100 days. The State’s contrary law is preempted.”

The appeals court cited the Constitution’s Article II, Section 1, clause 4, and wrote, “‘The Congress may determine the Time of chusing the Electors’ for president.”

In addition, Congress passed a law in 1845, establishing “uniform time” for appointing presidential electors as the Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

The Center Square reported that 31 states and the District of Columbia allow the counting of mail-in ballots that are received after Election Day, if they are properly postmarked.

The Trump administration supported the 5th Circuit’s ruling, with Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon posting about the case on the social media platform X.

“Election Day means Election DAY! Stay tuned!” she wrote.

Should Election Day be a federal holiday?

“In June, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, a Republican, asked the Supreme Court to take up the issue,” Politico reported.

In her petition to the court, Fitch claimed the question is, “whether the federal election-day statutes preempt a state law that allows ballots that are cast by federal election day to be received by election officials after that day.”

“The Fifth Circuit in this case held that the federal laws setting the federal ‘election’ day preempt a Mississippi law allowing absentee ballots cast by election day to be received shortly after that day,” she contended. “That ruling defies statutory text, conflicts with this Court’s precedent, and — if left to stand — will have destabilizing nationwide ramifications.”

Related:
Breaking: SCOTUS Sides with Trump, Rules Passports Will Be Based on Biology, Not Gender Ideology

The high court’s justices will have to decide whether a postmarked ballot satisfies the requirement of a ballot being cast by Election Day.

Oral arguments are expected to take place next year and a decision will be handed down before the 2026 midterm elections.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Supreme Court Set to Decide if Mail-In Ballots Can Be Counted After Election Day
Leaders of Tens of Millions of US Christians Call on Trump to Personally Pressure Syrian President to End Massacre of Christians
Fact Check: Did ICE Officers' Arrest Send Father With a Child in His Arms Into a Seizure?
Archaeologists Believe They Have Found Burned Ruins of Biblical Sodom and Gomorrah
Deep Dive: All the Good That Could Come From Killing the Filibuster and All the Bad Too
See more...




Supreme Court Set to Decide if Mail-In Ballots Can Be Counted After Election Day
Shots Fired at Border Patrol Agents in Chicago Drive-By While Rioters Attacked Them with Bricks, Paint Can
Leaders of Tens of Millions of US Christians Call on Trump to Personally Pressure Syrian President to End Massacre of Christians
Christian Writer Reveals Demonic Response She Received from AI After Asking for Editing Help
The Holy Grail of Arthritis Relief?
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation