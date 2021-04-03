Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Suspect Behind Capitol Attack Identified as Follower of Extremist Louis Farrakhan

×
By Erin Coates
Published April 3, 2021 at 8:46am
Mewe Share P Share

The suspect behind Friday’s deadly attack at the Capitol has been identified as a 25-year-old from Indiana with ties to the Nation of Islam, the religious organization led by extremist Louis Farrakhan.

Noah Green allegedly rammed his vehicle into two Capitol police officers at the North Barricade, where congressional members and their aides enter the building, Fox News reported.

“The Department immediately locked down the Capitol Campus” following the incident, according to a statement from the U.S. Capitol Police.

“The man exited the vehicle with a knife and ran toward our officers. At least one officer, drew their weapon and shot the suspect.”

Both officers and the suspect were transported to the hospital. Officer William Evans succumbed to his injuries and passed away Friday evening.

TRENDING: Watch: Fox Reporter Grills Psaki on GA Voting Law, She Lies Through Her Teeth in Response

Green also died following the incident, according to The Washington Post.

Sources described Green as a “lone wolf” who identified himself as a Nation of Islam follower on Facebook, according to Fox News.

Facebook said it took down the profile under its “Dangerous Individuals and Organizations” policy.

“After this horrific event, our thoughts are with the Capitol Police and their loved ones,” a Facebook spokesperson told CNN.

“We have designated the incident under our Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy, which means we have removed the suspect’s accounts from Facebook and Instagram, and are removing any content that praises, supports, or represents the attack or the suspect. We are in contact with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation.”

Fox News reviewed the contents of Green’s profile before it was taken down; Green recently posted a video of Farrakhan’s 2009 speech in which he claimed Christian theology was a lie.

RELATED: Police Identify Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez as Mass Shooting Suspect

“My faith is one of the only things that has been able to carry me through these times and my faith is centered on the belief of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as Jesus, the Messiah, the final divine reminder in our midst,” Green wrote in another post, according to CNN.

“I consider him my spiritual father. Without his guidance, his word, and his teachings that I’ve picked up on along the way, I would’ve been unable to continue.”

He also said that former NOI leader Elijah Muhammad was “the exalted Christ,” according to Fox News.

Does the suspect's ties surprise you?

Another post said he was unemployed “after I left my job partly due to afflictions, but ultimately, in search of a spiritual journey,” according to The Post.

Green also uploaded an image of a certificate that noted a $1,085 gift he made to the Nation of Islam, CNN reported.

Two law enforcement officers told CNN that the Facebook page belonged to the suspect.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Suspect Behind Capitol Attack Identified as Follower of Extremist Louis Farrakhan
The 'Fire Fauci Act' Has Officially Been Introduced in the House
Former NFL Player Charged with Identity Theft, Orchestrating $300,000 Fraud Scheme
Georgia Governor: Biden Is Complaining About Voting Law to Distract from Border Situation
Texas Senate Passes Bill Forbidding Social Media Companies from Censoring Residents Over Political Views
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×