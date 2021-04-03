The suspect behind Friday’s deadly attack at the Capitol has been identified as a 25-year-old from Indiana with ties to the Nation of Islam, the religious organization led by extremist Louis Farrakhan.

Noah Green allegedly rammed his vehicle into two Capitol police officers at the North Barricade, where congressional members and their aides enter the building, Fox News reported.

“The Department immediately locked down the Capitol Campus” following the incident, according to a statement from the U.S. Capitol Police.

“The man exited the vehicle with a knife and ran toward our officers. At least one officer, drew their weapon and shot the suspect.”

Both officers and the suspect were transported to the hospital. Officer William Evans succumbed to his injuries and passed away Friday evening.

UPDATE: Here is the latest information. pic.twitter.com/GOVaMv8EXk — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

The USCP has cleared the external security threat incident located at all of the U.S. Capitol Campus buildings, however the area around the crime scene will continue to be restricted and individuals should follow police direction. pic.twitter.com/6SXr5WJmcE — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

Green also died following the incident, according to The Washington Post.

Sources described Green as a “lone wolf” who identified himself as a Nation of Islam follower on Facebook, according to Fox News.

Facebook said it took down the profile under its “Dangerous Individuals and Organizations” policy.

“After this horrific event, our thoughts are with the Capitol Police and their loved ones,” a Facebook spokesperson told CNN.

“We have designated the incident under our Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy, which means we have removed the suspect’s accounts from Facebook and Instagram, and are removing any content that praises, supports, or represents the attack or the suspect. We are in contact with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation.”

Fox News reviewed the contents of Green’s profile before it was taken down; Green recently posted a video of Farrakhan’s 2009 speech in which he claimed Christian theology was a lie.

“My faith is one of the only things that has been able to carry me through these times and my faith is centered on the belief of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as Jesus, the Messiah, the final divine reminder in our midst,” Green wrote in another post, according to CNN.

“I consider him my spiritual father. Without his guidance, his word, and his teachings that I’ve picked up on along the way, I would’ve been unable to continue.”

He also said that former NOI leader Elijah Muhammad was “the exalted Christ,” according to Fox News.

Another post said he was unemployed “after I left my job partly due to afflictions, but ultimately, in search of a spiritual journey,” according to The Post.

Green also uploaded an image of a certificate that noted a $1,085 gift he made to the Nation of Islam, CNN reported.

Two law enforcement officers told CNN that the Facebook page belonged to the suspect.

