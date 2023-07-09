Share
News
A Chicago Police Department vehicle with lights flashing responds to a night call.
A Chicago Police Department vehicle responds to a night call with lights flashing. (Matt Gush / Shutterstock)

Suspected Robber Learns What Happens When You Try to Break Into Chicago Concealed Carry Holder's Home

 By Jack Davis  July 9, 2023 at 1:32pm
Share

A daring robber thought to use the roof as the way to enter a Chicago home. But the homeowner responded by relying on the Second Amendment.

The incident took place last week in the Lincoln Park area of the city, according to WBBM-TV in Chicago.

Police and the homeowner believe that the suspect entered a construction site next door to access the roof.

The homeowner, whose name was not used, said he and his wife were in bed shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday when they heard footsteps on their roof.

Trending:
Mexico City Airport Seized by Armed Forces, Military Planning to Take Nearly a Dozen More

The homeowner went upstairs to investigate and realized the residence was being targeted for a break-in.

Although police were called, a second call to report that shots had been fired arrived before police could respond.

In fact, the homeowner said three calls were made to police.

The homeowner said a rope was draped over the side of the building, suggesting that the would-be burglar used it to reach the roof from the construction site.

The homeowner, a concealed carry holder, shot the suspect in the wrist and chest, but the suspect is not reported to have been seriously injured.

A report on WLS-TV identified the suspect as a female.

Related:
Cubs Snap Over 90-Year-Old Streak in Win Against Yankees, Hit Major Milestone in Team History

The incident was one of two last week in which concealed carry permit holders prevented crimes.

On Wednesday, in the West Ridge section, a suspect robber produced a gun as a concealed carry holder and two other men were walking on the street and demanded their property.

Should more Americans own guns?

Instead of complying, the concealed carry holder fired his own gun, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The suspect in the robbery was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the Sun-Times reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Suspected Robber Learns What Happens When You Try to Break Into Chicago Concealed Carry Holder's Home
New York Times Writer Slams Biden's Decision to 'Punish' Granddaughter
BLM Organizer-Turned Mayor Under Arrest After Allegedly Breaking Into House, Finding Armed Homeowner
Robot Rebellion? Here's What a U.N. AI-Enabled Robot Had to Say About the Possibility
There's Something 'Seriously Wrong' with Trudeau's Left Hand in Viral Video of Him Flipping Pancakes
See more...

Conversation