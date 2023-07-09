A daring robber thought to use the roof as the way to enter a Chicago home. But the homeowner responded by relying on the Second Amendment.

The incident took place last week in the Lincoln Park area of the city, according to WBBM-TV in Chicago.

Police and the homeowner believe that the suspect entered a construction site next door to access the roof.

The homeowner, whose name was not used, said he and his wife were in bed shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday when they heard footsteps on their roof.

The homeowner went upstairs to investigate and realized the residence was being targeted for a break-in.

Although police were called, a second call to report that shots had been fired arrived before police could respond.

In fact, the homeowner said three calls were made to police.

The homeowner said a rope was draped over the side of the building, suggesting that the would-be burglar used it to reach the roof from the construction site.

The homeowner, a concealed carry holder, shot the suspect in the wrist and chest, but the suspect is not reported to have been seriously injured.

A report on WLS-TV identified the suspect as a female.

The incident was one of two last week in which concealed carry permit holders prevented crimes.

On Wednesday, in the West Ridge section, a suspect robber produced a gun as a concealed carry holder and two other men were walking on the street and demanded their property.

Instead of complying, the concealed carry holder fired his own gun, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The suspect in the robbery was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the Sun-Times reported.

