UFC Champ Calls NFL 'Spineless' After League Condemns Harrison Butker's Speech - 'Designed to Destroy America'
UFC fighter Sean Strickland put the National Football League on blast for not coming to the support of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who is under attack from the extreme left for daring to espouse Christian values.
Butker is under fire for giving voice to his traditional Christian ideals during a commencement address he was asked to give on May 11 at Benedictine College, a Catholic college in Atchison, Kansas.
During his commencement speech, the Super Bowl winner urged the male graduates before him to embrace their masculinity and asked the female grads to consider not forsaking a family life in order to pursue a career.
Since his speech, the far left has lined up to destroy the NFL player. And even an NFL official attacked him.
The attack by the NFL official in particular angered Strickland, who quickly jumped to his X account on Monday to blast the league.
“When did the NFL become such spineless cowards?” Strickland began. “MAN + WOMAN = MARRIAGE.”
“Nothing else. Text, history and tradition… It’s that simple. ‘It doesn’t matter, who cares who can get married.’ Saying that makes you a weak man. They want you to say that…. Have beliefs.”
— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) May 20, 2024
In a subsequent post, Strickland continued his rant, voicing his opinion on marriage — which supported traditional male and female roles.
“There is not one ounce of me who hates gay people. If you’re gay be gay. Be happy. I wish you the best,” he wrote.
“But that doesn’t mean I have to bend my knee on every social issue designed to destroy America and masculinity,” he added.
“You can be against gay marriage. It’s ok. You’re not a bigot nfl,” Strickland concluded.
— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) May 20, 2024
Strickland was referring to the attack by NFL senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer Jonathan Beane, who claimed that the player’s “views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”
Many X users agreed with Strickland.
“Institution of marriage was predicated on having kids and two dudes can’t do that,” one X user responded to Strickland’s second post. “This is a reasonable take, what we are against is teaching it to kindergarteners and life altering procedures/medication to under 18 year olds.”
To that, Strickland replied, “100 percent.”
100 percent
— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) May 20, 2024
Butker has been accused of being “offensive,” “homophobic” and “misogynistic” for standing up for Christian values in his speech.
During his address he told the women in the audience, “It is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you.” He went on, saying, many of them were probably thinking about their potential careers but, more of them were likely “most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”
He added that his wife would agree.
“It cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker,” he said.
In another segment of his address, he told the men in the audience to “be unapologetic in your masculinity” and urged them not to listen to those telling them they don’t matter.
“As men, we set the tone of the culture, and when that is absent, disorder, dysfunction and chaos set in,” he said.
Despite the stream of attacks, Butker has also received support, such as that from Strickland. But the ongoing controversy over Butker’s comments shows that the NFL can stand up for players who attack cops, white people, and the U.S.A., but won’t stand up for a player who espouses traditional Christian ideals.
