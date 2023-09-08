Swamp in Action: Democrats Paranoid McConnell Could Be Leaving Them - 'The Devil They Know'

Democrats are so worried that their favorite Republican “useful idiot” might step down amid several alarming medical episodes that they’re heaping praise on him after excoriating him for years.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has raised scrutiny after freezing midspeech on live TV twice during the past two months.

The mental lapses fueled speculation that the 81-year-old establishment Republican might be suffering from the lingering effects of a concussion or a stroke.

This week, the Capitol’s attending physician, Dr. Brian Monahan, cleared McConnell for work, saying he had not suffered a stroke, seizure or Parkinson’s disease when he inexplicably froze on live TV on July 26 and again on Aug. 30.

When asked about the freakish incidents, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York — who has slammed McConnell for decades — refused to criticize his longtime congressional nemesis.

“I’m very glad to see McConnell back,” he gushed to reporters on Wednesday, according to The New York Times.

There’s no way to adequately describe the bizarre incidents, so judge for yourself:







BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away. We’ll have the full video on @WLWT pic.twitter.com/q9ex5MHxLV — Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023

Democrats who usually blast McConnell have been unexpectedly diplomatic when asked about his recent medical episodes.

Vitriolic liberals are being uncharacteristically restrained toward McConnell because their top agenda items — funding the war in Ukraine, increasing federal spending and shielding President Joe Biden from impeachment — are aligned.

“He can play an important role in his own ranks in helping us come up with a bipartisan solution to our challenges,” Sen. Richard Durbin of Illinois told the Times.

Schumer expressed similar sentiments.

“On some things, Leader McConnell and I disagree vehemently. On others, we agree and work together to get done,” he said.

On Wednesday, McConnell pushed for $24 billion in new aid for Ukraine — a package that Biden had asked Congress last month to approve.

Continuing to ship billions of American tax dollars to protect a foreign nation’s borders while ours remains under daily siege is a point of contention among Republicans.

Biden is asking Congress to approve another $24 billion payout to Ukraine. That will bring US aid to Ukraine to a total of $135 billion. Meanwhile, Biden has pledged $95 million to Maui. That’s Million with an M. Less than one-tenth of one percent of Ukraine money. — Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) September 1, 2023

𝕀ℂ𝕐𝕄- 𝘽𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙞𝙨 𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙚 $40 𝙗𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙣 𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙮 𝙛𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜. His request is broken down in 3 tranches. 1. $24 billion for Ukraine. 2. $12 billion for FEMA. 3. $4 Billion for immigration. (2.2 Billion… https://t.co/pCkwegnkOZ pic.twitter.com/fvybzivdPU — CeCe ✞🌴🦩🇺🇸 (@Ohio_buckeye_us) September 7, 2023

Opportunistic Democrats don’t want McConnell to step down because he’s easier for them to deal with — or push around — than more conservative members of Congress.

“He is the devil they know and a very pragmatic leader,” Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota told the Times.

The fact that Democrats are going easy on McConnell when his jugular is exposed underscores that the uniparty is alive and well in the D.C. swamp.

It’s no surprise that establishment swamp creatures such as Schumer and McConnell agree on key issues, even when those policies don’t align with the best interests of Republican voters or many Americans.

Now, more than ever, it is time to drain the swamp.

