The physician tasked with attending to members of Congress has cleared Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after another incident in which McConnell froze in the middle of a news conference.

Dr. Brian P. Monahan cleared McConnell to work as usual on Thursday, according to ABC News.

Monahan consulted with the 81-year senator as well as McConnell’s neurology team in making the assessment.

“After evaluating yesterday’s incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned,” the doctor said in a statement.

“Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration.”

McConnell suffered a concussion as the result of a fall earlier this year.

A spokesman for McConnell described lightheadedness as the cause of the Republican’s freezing incident at a Wednesday news conference in Kentucky.

McConnell was unable to speak for about 30 seconds.

BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away. We’ll have the full video on @WLWT pic.twitter.com/q9ex5MHxLV — Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023

The episode was the second of its kind in about a month.

McConnell also appeared frozen during a news conference at the Capitol in late July.

The incidents have led to questions about McConnell’s health and his fitness for one of the most powerful political positions in the country.

For goodness sake, the family, friends, and staff of Senators Feinstein and McConnell are doing them and our country a tremendous disservice. It’s time for term limits for Congress and the Supreme Court, and some basic human decency. — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) August 30, 2023

The 81-year-old has served as the most senior Republican senator since 2007 — the longest time any legislator has held the position.

Two doctors have discussed the possibility of Parkinson’s disease as the cause of McConnell’s difficulties.

