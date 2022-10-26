Parler Share
'Targets for Assassination': Justice Alito Makes Shock Admission About How SCOTUS Viewed the Dobbs Leak

 By Laurel Duggan  October 26, 2022 at 7:20am
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said the leaking of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision endangered the lives of those who were expected to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24 in a 6-3 decision, but their preliminary decision was leaked to Politico on May 2. Alito, who wrote the Dobbs decision, said the leak made him and other conservative justices targets for assassination attempts in a Tuesday interview with The Heritage Foundation.

“The leak also made those of us who were thought to be in the majority in support of overruling Roe and Casey targets for assassination because it gave people a rational reason to think they could prevent that from happening by killing one of us. And we know that a man has been charged with attempting to kill Justice Kavanaugh,” Alito said.

A man was charged with attempted murder after he was arrested in Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s neighborhood with weapons and tactical gear and confessed to an assassination plan on June 4.

Between the leak and the final decision, pro-abortion activists surrounded the homes of conservative justices in frequent protests that legal experts say violated federal law by attempting to intimidate them into making a different decision.

“[The leak] was a grave betrayal of trust by somebody,” Alito said. “It was a shock because nothing like that had happened in the past. So it certainly changed the atmosphere at the court for the remainder of last term.”

